Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh / The Queen
Royals

The Queen ‘paid Prince Edward and Sophie whopping amount to quit jobs’ as couple draw ‘parallels’ to Harry and Meghan

Edward and Sophie quit their jobs in 2002

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward were once paid by the Queen to quit their jobs, it has been revealed.

The revelation has now seen parallels drawn between the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Harry and Meghan.

Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie and Edward were subject of a documentary (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward’s companies

Over the weekend, a documentary aired on Channel 5 looking at Edward and Sophie’s journey to become some of the most senior members of the Royal Family.

During the Diamond Jubilee, the couple were nowhere to be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, by the King’s coronation 11 years later, they were front and centre. The couple are two of the most respected members of the Royal Family in 2023. However, it hasn’t always been that way.

Prince Edward used to run a film company, Ardent, while Sophie worked for a PR company. However, after some controversies, both left their businesses in 2002 and decided to focus on life as working royals.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward
Sophie and Edward were paid to quit their jobs? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward paid to quit their jobs?

However, it has now been claimed that the Queen in fact paid Sophie and Edward £250,000 to quit their controversial careers.

Journalist Emily Andrews made the claim during the documentary. “The Queen effectively asked Edward and Sophie to give up their careers and become full-time working royals,” she said.

“As an effective sweetener, she gave them £250,000 in compensation, if you like,” she then alleged. “There are parallels between Sophie and Edward and Harry and Meghan. I mean Sophie and Edward were the forerunners of trying to balance their royal career with actual money-making careers.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl echoed this suggestion. “I think you can draw parallels, absolutely, with the Sussexes. Harry also wanted to strike out, do things a little differently, and just as Edward found, these parameters are quite rigid, they don’t really budge and kick against them too hard and you get badly wounded in the process.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward
Sophie and Edward have been married for 24 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie changed ‘pompous’ Prince Edward

In other news, Sophie and Edward recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that Sophie helped change Prince Edward and make him less “pompous”.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature. She quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss. She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet. Sophie became almost like another daughter to the late Queen.”

She then said that she used to think Edward was a “bit pompous”. However, following his recent royal engagements as Duke of Edinburgh, he looks t be “much more comfortable in his skin”.

She then said that the royal couple have a very “secure” marriage and support each other with “everything”.

Read more: Lip reader reveals what Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh told Charlotte during Trooping the Colour

King Charles' 'secret weapon' in Sophie Wessex

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Prince Edward Royal Family Sophie Wessex The Queen

Trending Articles

DIY SOS Carbis Bay
DIY SOS: Couple who fostered 103 kids over 15 years shattered by unexpected death of beloved birth daughter
Composite of Daniel and Daisy looking shocked on Corrie (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard teases surprise baby twist for Daniel and Daisy
Les Dennis smirking with Amanda Holden looking serious
Les Dennis leaves fans in hysterics as he’s accused of making subtle ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden
Graveyard and an animation of a water cremation
‘Boil in the bag’ water cremations set to be offered in the UK later this year
King Charles and Queen Camilla riding in a carriage
Bitter pay row erupts at Buckingham Palace as Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’
Emmerdale star Susan Cookson on Loose Women and in the soap
Emmerdale star Susan Cookson reveals husband’s heartbreaking death saw her decide to quit acting