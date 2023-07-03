The Queen ‘paid Prince Edward and Sophie whopping amount to quit jobs’ as couple draw ‘parallels’ to Harry and Meghan

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward were once paid by the Queen to quit their jobs, it has been revealed.

The revelation has now seen parallels drawn between the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Harry and Meghan.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward’s companies

Over the weekend, a documentary aired on Channel 5 looking at Edward and Sophie’s journey to become some of the most senior members of the Royal Family.

During the Diamond Jubilee, the couple were nowhere to be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, by the King’s coronation 11 years later, they were front and centre. The couple are two of the most respected members of the Royal Family in 2023. However, it hasn’t always been that way.

Prince Edward used to run a film company, Ardent, while Sophie worked for a PR company. However, after some controversies, both left their businesses in 2002 and decided to focus on life as working royals.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward paid to quit their jobs?

However, it has now been claimed that the Queen in fact paid Sophie and Edward £250,000 to quit their controversial careers.

Journalist Emily Andrews made the claim during the documentary. “The Queen effectively asked Edward and Sophie to give up their careers and become full-time working royals,” she said.

“As an effective sweetener, she gave them £250,000 in compensation, if you like,” she then alleged. “There are parallels between Sophie and Edward and Harry and Meghan. I mean Sophie and Edward were the forerunners of trying to balance their royal career with actual money-making careers.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl echoed this suggestion. “I think you can draw parallels, absolutely, with the Sussexes. Harry also wanted to strike out, do things a little differently, and just as Edward found, these parameters are quite rigid, they don’t really budge and kick against them too hard and you get badly wounded in the process.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Sophie changed ‘pompous’ Prince Edward

In other news, Sophie and Edward recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that Sophie helped change Prince Edward and make him less “pompous”.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature. She quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss. She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet. Sophie became almost like another daughter to the late Queen.”

She then said that she used to think Edward was a “bit pompous”. However, following his recent royal engagements as Duke of Edinburgh, he looks t be “much more comfortable in his skin”.

She then said that the royal couple have a very “secure” marriage and support each other with “everything”.

