Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh hailed for prompting huge change in ‘pompous’ Prince Edward’s behaviour

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been hailed for prompting a huge change in the “pompous” behaviour of Prince Edward, who she married in 1999.

A royal expert explained how Sophie affected Prince Edward’s behaviour to help him turn into the confident Duke of Edinburgh he is today. Prince Edward and Sophie have served as a key part of King Charle’s reign. The pair recently appeared on the balcony for the recent Trooping the Colour.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh have been married since 1999 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Gentle and kind’ Sophie changed ‘pompous’ Prince Edward

A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond opened up OK! recently as Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 19. The royal expert explained: “Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature. She quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss. She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet. Sophie became almost like another daughter to the late Queen.”

Jennie added she used to think Prince Edward was a “bit pompous” but following his recent royal engagements as Duke of Edinburgh, Edward appears “much more comfortable in his skin”. She added: “He is much more confident in his role. He is such a great entertainer, especially with children.”

Jennie also explained that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have a “very secure” marriage. The royal pair “seem to support each other” in everything. She added that they are “devoted parents” to Lady Louise and James.

The royal expert said Sophie was ‘quite courageous’ to become a royal bride (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie entered the royal family at a time of ‘trauma’

Jennie also explained that Sophie had just seen first-hand the “trauma of the Diana years” and the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage. She also seen the Yorks’ divorce and Anne’s divorce and second marriage when she married into the family. She explained: “It was probably quite courageous to become another royal bride!”

Jennie said that when they got married, Sophie and Edward were 34. They were “mature enough” to know they were right for each other. Jennie also complimented the late Prince Phillip’s affection for Sophie, adding: “There was clear affection from both the Queen and Prince Philip for their daughter-in-law.”

Sophie’s maternal behaviour towards Prince William has been praised

The Duchess of Edinburgh was also recently praised for her “poignant” behaviour towards Prince William. Body language expert Judi James told the Express that Sophie and William’s first engagement together at the Rhino Man premiere at Battersea Power Station was “terribly poignant”.

Judi explained: “The look of pride and joy on Sophie’s face as she gazes at her nephew gives a small hint of why that should be.” Judi added that the joint engagement reignites memories of William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The body language expert said: “William never got to make appearances like this with his mother Diana. We never got to see Diana gazing in public pride at her adult son.” Judi added that Sophie seems to be adding a “maternal touch” to her dynamic with Prince William, who has smiles of “undisguised delight” in response.

