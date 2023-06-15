Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been praised for her “poignant” behaviour towards Prince William, in the latest royal news.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William recently attended a royal engagement together. Fans gushed that seeing the duo out together was a “nice change”. Now, Prince William’s aunt Sophie has been praised for being a “maternal” figure to her nephew.

Prince William and Sophie’s dynamic has been praised (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William is the Duchess of Edinburgh’s ‘pride and joy’

Body language expert Judi James told The Express that Sophie and William’s first engagement together at the Rhino Man premiere at Battersea Power Station was “terribly poignant”.

Judi explained: “The look of pride and joy on Sophie’s face as she gazes at her nephew gives a small hint of why that should be.” Judi added that the joint engagement reignites memories of William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

We never got to see Diana gazing in public pride at her adult son.

The body language expert said: “William never got to make appearances like this with his mother Diana. We never got to see Diana gazing in public pride at her adult son.” Judi added that Sophie seems to be adding a “maternal touch” to her dynamic with Prince William, who has smiles of “undisguised delight” in response.

Judi added that William and his wife Kate are “perfect” during their engagements. But she said William’s outing with Sophie was a lovely surprise.

Sophie has become a ‘maternal’ figure for Prince William (Credit: Cover Images)

‘William deserves this’

Judi added that while William and Kate have a great dynamic as a couple on their royal engagements, William “deserves” his dynamic with Sophie too.

She said: “This proud mother/delighted son look from Sophie and William seems to be something William deserves, too. Especially after the dramas of the last couple of years. Sophie watches his face so closely. Her beaming smile also does make her look like an encouraging, proud mum.”

Judi said William is often “puckered with smiles” while working with Sophie. She also added that he “looks so comfortable” with their parent/child dynamic.

Prince William news: Fans loved seeing him with Sophie

Fans were full of praise when Prince William and Sophie attended the United for Wildlife engagement together. It was the duo’s first public engagement together and many fans expressed delight at the pairing.

One fan wrote: “The duo we never knew we needed! So good to see the Prince and Duchess of Edinburgh join forces for something they’re both passionate about!” A second fan also added: “Have never seen these two working together before? A nice change!”

A third also said: “Wow, what a pleasant surprise!” Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Such an important movie and I love that our Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Edinburgh were there to support it! It’s a great surprise.”

