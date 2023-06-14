Prince William issues statement following ‘tragic murder’ as he calls for ‘perpetrators to be brought to justice’

Prince William has issued a statement following a “tragic murder” as he called for “perpetrators” to be brought to justice, in the latest royal news.

The Prince of Wales issued the statement on the Kensington Royal Twitter account, after Anton Mzimba, head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, was murdered in front of his family.

Prince William had previously met with the victim before (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William issues statement on ‘tragic murder’

The Prince had previously met Anton Mzimba via video link when the royal visited a technology company to learn about a new device to combat ivory smugglers. Prince William is a proud supporter of conservation efforts and created the United for Wildlife Foundation in 2014.

The tragic murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that rangers face from the criminal organisations seeking to profit illegally from wildlife. @unitedforwildlife and their partners are committed to ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice. W https://t.co/WmFvKOh9ye — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2023

William also attended a screening of Rhino Man yesterday. The documentary film follows the next generation of South African wildlife rangers and, at the screening, Prince William also spoke out about Andre’s murder.

At Battersea Power Station, he said: “The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face around the world protecting the natural world from the international criminal organisations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife and I’m proud to see his life and legacy recognised in Rhino Man.”

Prince William created United for Wildlife in 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

Calls for justice

The Prince also called for an “effective response” to the “vicious crime” which was carried out by illegal poachers. He added: “That is why United for Wildlife, through its global financial and transport taskforces, and wider alliance of partners, has taken action to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime will be met with an international response as powerful and co-ordinated as any other serious and organised crime.”

In the past six years, Prince William’s UfW organisation has contributed to nearly 500 law enforcement cases. It has assisted more than 300 arrests and over 200 seizures of wildlife products.

Prince William news: The royal met with the victim’s cousin

Along with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Prince met Anton’s cousin Leitah Mkhabela last night (June 13). She is the supervisor of the Black Mambas, South Africa’s first all-female anti-poaching unit.

Prince William told her: “He was very inspirational. I only met Anton once. He was incredibly passionate and also very motivational for all of you.”

Ms Mkhabela told reporters after the event: “Anton left two young kids, very young kids, about three years old. They still have a long way to go. So getting the support shows there is hope. There is light.”

Paying tribute, Amanda Berry, CEO of The Royal Foundation, who supports UfW added: “Anton made the ultimate sacrifice for his work when he was brutally murdered at home in front of his family. Sadly, Anton’s family and colleagues are not alone in experiencing such a devastating loss. Rangers around the world risk their lives daily, often with limited training, pay or support.”

Read more: Prince William steps out with Sophie for big engagement as fans gush: ‘A nice change!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.