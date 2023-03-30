Sarah Ferguson urges people to ‘not believe everything you read’ as she gushes over ‘family unit’ with Andrew and daughters

Sarah Ferguson appeared on This Morning today as she opened up about her “family unit”.

The Duchess of York was on the ITV daytime show to promote her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

During the interview, Sarah was asked about the turbulent few years her ex-husband Prince Andrew has had and why she has stood by him.

Sarah Ferguson on This Morning

Prince Andrew has been out of the royal spotlight for a few years.

Last year he settled a civil sexual assault case after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he has always denied.

Speaking on This Morning today, Sarah revealed why she has always stuck by Andrew.

Host Holly Willoughby asked: “The past few years, the Royal Family have been through tricky times.

“There has been a lot of spotlight on Prince Andrew and you have stood by him through thick and thin.

“I’m just wondering how that time has been for you.”

Stop all this believing all you read, stop this, stop that.

Sarah replied: “Well, it’s Beatrice, Eugenie and I. We are a family unit. My girls stand for service.

“They stand for holding and maintaining very hard jobs. And they’re mothers and they’re public figures.

“And they do charity work. They’re extraordinary examples of Princesses out in service which is what their grandmother taught them.

“I taught them with humility. I think the York family’s unit symbolises no judgement, kindness and moving forward to make people sit up and go ‘stop’.

“Stop all this believing all you read, stop this, stop that.”

The Duchess added: “Walk forward as a unit and remain steadfast to that.

“Remember I’ve been through difficult times and he’s always stood by me. You can’t have it both ways.”

Sarah has previously opened up about standing by Andrew.

Sarah and Prince Andrew

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sarah said: “During the last three years, [the Queen’s] poor son [Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then.”

