‘Proud’ Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Eugenie and Beatrice on Mother’s Day

Sarah, Duchess of York, has written a loving message to daughters Eugenie and Beatrice in a touching Mother’s Day tribute.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of the princesses from when they were younger.

She captioned the sweet picture: “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.

“I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always and forever.”

Sarah’s 494,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the comments to praise the former Duchess of York.

“You have good reason to be proud,” agreed one friend.

“You must be so proud, two beautiful girls just like their mum,” said a second.

“And they are so gracious. Blood princesses, but also princesses with their heart,” agreed a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “You’ve really done an amazing job raising such wonderful down to earth women.

“You should be so proud.”

As well as a mother, Sarah is a proud grandmother to two gorgeous grandchildren.

Eugenie, 32, has two-year-old son August with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Beatrice welcomed Sienna, one, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2021.

Sarah said she loves being a grandmother – and regular has her two grandchildren for sleepovers.

“They think I’m hilarious,” she told OK! magazine, adding her grandchildren are a “beautiful blessing”.

How has the Royal Family marked Mother’s Day?

It has been an emotional Mother’s Day for the royals this year.

King Charles III has marked today with sadness that this is his first Mother’s Day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The Royal Family‘s Twitter page shared a touching tribute on Sunday (March 19) to mark the occasion.

The post shared a photo of a young king with the late Queen, as well as Queen Consort Camilla with her mother.

The post read: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Many people took to the comments to mourn with Charles for the loss of the Queen.

“What a wonderful women Her Majesty was,” one person said. “Much missed but always in my thoughts.”

“Thank you for sharing both of these pics,” added a second. “Her Majesty is still missed today. The grandmother of the nation.”

“We do miss our gracious dear Queen,” agreed a third.

A fourth added: “Lovely pic of Charles and Queen Elizabeth. He looks so cute.”

