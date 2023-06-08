Sarah Ferguson left in tears over Princess Eugenie’s newborn son as she shares new details

An emotional Sarah Ferguson has opened up about becoming a grandmother for a third time on her latest podcast episode.

The Duchess of York, 63, co-hosts Tea Talks with her friend Sarah Jane Thomson. And she’s revealed a moving moment she recently shared with daughter Princess Eugenie, who has become a mother for a second time.

It was announced earlier this week that Eugenie, 33, and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed another son into the world.

Sarah Ferguson opens up about Princess Eugenie

Fergie’s latest grandchild was actually born a few days earlier, at the end of May.

Named Ernest, he is nearly two and a half years younger than his brother August, who was born in February 2021. Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, is also a mother, with daughter Sienna arriving in September 2021.

Describing the latest addition to the family as a “seriously beautiful little boy”, Fergie went on to explain why she was so “moved” when she was informed about Ernest’s name.

Who is Ernest named after?

Ernest’s full name was confirmed in an Instagram statement from Eugenie, who also shared pics of the little one. One snap also showed his elder sibling tenderly reaching into Ernest’s cot.

The post’s caption read: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Fergie, who shared she was shopping for blue booties when she heard about the sweet family tribute, admitted to tearing up over the gesture.

She reflected about the touching mention of her own father: “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind I thought.”

Made me cry, of course.

Fergie added: “Made me cry, of course.”

Fergie also indicated she had her daughter’s permission to speak about Ernest. She added: “[Eugenie] said that I was allowed to say. Well, I have to be very careful. I get so proud.”

Fergie also hinted at her own familial moniker as she gushed over Ernest. “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy,” she said, adding: “Of course, everybody says that. Of course, he is. Doting granny – doting ‘GG’.

“He’s done very, very well.”

Eugenie, whose father is Prince Andrew, married Jack in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

