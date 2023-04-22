Princess Eugenie shares adorable photo of son August and niece Sienna as fans gush

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable photo of her son and niece on Instagram, to the delight of fans.

The pregnant mum-of-one, 33, uploaded a series of snaps on Saturday (April 22) morning to mark World Earth Day. And the first image in the selection showed her two-year-old boy August alongside her sister Princess Beatrice‘s daughter Sienna.

Princess Eugenie, behind, and Princess Beatrice, foreground, walk with their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank, left, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, right (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of son August

Eugenie, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, told followers: “Today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it.”

To evidence that, her intimate family snaps allowed royal fans a glimpse at the royal’s home life. Not only was a picture of August and his cousin included, but there was also another image of her son with husband Jack Brooksbank.

She also explained that August and Sienna – apparently regarding penguins in a pool – were pictured together at London Zoo. Eugenie wrote in the post’s caption: “August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It’s part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work.”

I love them and they love nature.

And reflecting on the sweet pic of Jack shepherding their son with a guiding hand as they walked through blossoming trees, Eugenie added: “Because I love them and they love nature.”

How royal fans reacted to Princess Eugenie latest Instagram post

Many supporters made it clear just how much they appreciated the upload – and were thrilled to see Eugenie and Beatrice’s children together. However, some commenters did ponder whether there was any contradiction between zoos and approaches to conservation.

But others expressed their enthusiasm by leaving multiple heart emojis in the comments section, as well as offering best wishes for World Earth Day.

“Thank you for sharing these photos. The children are adorable together,” remarked one Insta user.

Another reflected: “How lovely to see these children together.” “Cute photo of loving cousins,” said someone else. “What a lovely post,” gushed another.

And someone else added: ‘You are such a beautiful person. So caring and loving.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank married in 2018, having dated for seven years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, the final pic depicting Jack and August also came in for close attention from fans.

“Where were the last pic taken? It’s beautiful,” replied one fan. “Gorgeous. And what is that beautiful tree in photo 6?” added another.

A third person reacted with a heart eyes emoji as they spotted a Corgi with Jack and his son. And someone else concluded: “That last photo of August and his daddy – a treasure!”

