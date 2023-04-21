Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has been criticised for her “embarrassing” interviews by a royal expert.

The expert’s scathing remarks come amid Sarah’s continued “support” for the Duke of York…

Sarah was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson praises Prince Andrew on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Sarah make an appearance on the show.

The 63-year-old was on the show to discuss her new book. However, she was also grilled on a number of subjects, including the coronation, Prince Andrew, and her daughters.

During the interview, Sarah spoke highly of Prince Andrew, branding him a “very good man”.

“With Prince Andrew, he’s such a good man. He’s a kind good man,” she said. “And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”

She then went on to say that he is a “good grandfather” to their grandchildren, August and Sienna.

Sarah then went on to say she is “divorced to” Prince Andrew, rather than divorced from him.

A royal expert has slammed Sarah (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal expert slams Sarah Ferguson interviews amid ‘support’ for Prince Andrew

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke exclusively to ED! about Sarah and her support of Prince Andrew.

“Sarah Ferguson has indeed remained close to Prince Andrew and cohabits with him despite being divorced. They seem extremely happy together and are a close-knit family with their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and their children,” he said.

The York brand is still toxic.

“Sarah Ferguson gives endless interviews and is always supportive of Andrew, but some of them have been embarrassing,” he then continued.

“She has not been asked to the Coronation which seems to me a wise decision. Normally Beatrice and Eugenie might be asked to carry out more royal engagements as there are fewer working royals but the York brand is still toxic.”

ED! has contacted Sarah’s reps for comment.

Fergie isn’t going to the coronation (Credit: YouTube)

Fergie snubbed from coronation

The royal author’s scathing remarks come not long after it was revealed that Sarah hasn’t been invited to the coronation. This is despite her children – Eugenie and Beatrice – being 11th and 10th in line to the throne.

One friend of the 63-year-old claims that the Queen would “undoubtedly” have wanted her at the historic event.

“She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her,” they told The Independent.

“The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there,” they then added.

However, the real reason Sarah has been snubbed looks to mainly be due to the fact that she is divorced from Andrew.

“Being divorced you can’t have it both ways,” she said on GMB today.

