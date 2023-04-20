Sarah Duchess of York shares a “less attractive” feature with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, a royal expert has claimed.

The expert’s remarks come following Sarah’s appearance on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, April 20).

Sarah was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Duchess of York on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Sarah make an appearance on the show. During her appearance on the show, Sarah spoke about her coronation ‘snubbing’, Eugenie’s pregnancy, and Prince Andrew.

Sarah spoke highly of Andrew on the show today. This comes as no surprise, considering Sarah and Andrew still live together, despite divorcing back in 1996.

“With Prince Andrew, he’s such a good man. He’s a kind good man,” she said. “And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”

She also said that he is a “good grandfather” to their grandkids. Speaking about her coronation ‘snub’, Fergie said: “I’m not [attending] actually, because it’s a state occasion.”

“Being divorced you can’t have it both ways,” she then added.

Sarah has been slammed by a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sarah Duchess of York slammed by royal expert

Speaking exclusively to ED! today, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams gave his opinion on Sarah, branding her time as a member of the royal family a “disaster”.

“Sarah Ferguson has indeed remained close to Prince Andrew and cohabits with him despite being divorced. They seem extremely happy together and are a close-knit family with their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and their children,” he said.

She was also a disaster as a member of the royal family.

“I would however suggest that one of the less attractive features she shares with Andrew is a sense of entitlement,” he then continued. “She was also a disaster as a member of the royal family.”

ED! has contacted Sarah’s reps for comment.

Fergie talks ‘exciting times’ for Eugenie

Elsewhere on today’s edition of GMB, Sarah spoke about her daughter, Eugenie, being pregnant for the second time.

Eugenie is pregnant with her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank. Their first child, August, was born in February 2021.

“My daughters are my blood in my veins. So to see them as mothers, I’m so proud of them. Then they have these incredible, August and Sienna, and Eugenie’s due any minute,” she said.

“It’s all exciting times. I love being a granny but I love my girlies.”

Eugenie announced she was expecting her second child back in January. The 33-year-old uploaded a photo of August kissing her baby bump while out on a walk.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

