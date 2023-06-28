Real reason Sarah Ferguson ‘fell out’ with Princess Diana before her death following remark about Charles

The reason behind Sarah Ferguson apparently ‘falling out’ with Princess Diana before her death has been revealed, by Piers Morgan.

The Duchess of York, 63, and the late Princess were in-laws during the 80s and 90s thanks to their marriages to Prince Andrew and King Charles – who was a Prince at the time.

However, the pair allegedly fell out with each other after Sarah released her 1996 autobiography, My Story. Sarah was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, while Princess Diana was married to then Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996 – although they split in 1992.

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 (Credit: Cover Images)

Real reason Sarah Ferguson ‘fell out’ with Princess Diana

Writing in his column for The Sun, Piers Morgan claimed that the ladies fell out when Sarah wrote in her book that she caught verrucas after borrowing Diana’s shoes.

The TalkTV host also stated that Princess Diana wasn’t happy about Sarah calling Charles an “extraordinary man”.

Speaking about a discussion him and Sarah had before Princess Diana’s death, Piers wrote: “When I asked if she’d seen Diana recently, her mood suddenly changed. ‘No, she won’t talk to me because I put in my book that I once caught verrucas after borrowing her shoes, and said I thought Charles was an extraordinary man, which he is. Diana just cut me off.'”

Piers added: “Three months later, the Princess was dead, with the rift still un-repaired.

“Later, Sarah told me: ‘Diana would have come back to me, I know that, but she never got the chance and now I miss her so much.'”

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 after a paparazzi chase in Paris resulted in a car crash.

Princess Diana was married to King Charles (then Prince) from 1981 to 1996 (Credit: Peter Heimsath/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson breast cancer diagnosis

In recent news, it was revealed that Sarah is recovering from surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis. A spokesperson said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

They added: “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Despite Sarah’s divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, she has remained close with her ex husband and the royal family. She was spotted at many royal events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding and the Queen’s funeral.

Sarah shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with Prince Andrew. She recently became the grandmother to a third grandchild.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her second son, Ernest Brooksbank with husband Jack Brooksbank back in May. They also share son August, two.

Princes Beatrice also shares daughter Sienna, one, with her husband Eduardo. She is also the stepmother to Eduardo’s son, Christopher Woolf.

A rep for Sarah had no comment when approached by ED!.

