Sarah Duchess of York appearing on Loose Women
Royals

Sarah Ferguson ‘recuperating with family’ after undergoing surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

Sending well-wishes to the Duchess of York

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Doctors advised Sarah, previously married to Prince Andrew, that “she needed to undergo surgery” which has “taken place successfully”, her spokesperson said.

They added that the former royal, 63, is now receiving the “best medical care” and her doctors have told her the prognosis is “good”.

Sarah, Duchess of York waving at event
Sarah has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery for breast cancer

Her spokesperson said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

Sarah, Duchess of York looking serious at event
Fans sent their well-wishes to Sarah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Royal fans have taken to Twitter to send their well-wishes to Sarah. One person said: “Get well soon Fergie. (Sarah Ferguson).”

Another wrote: “I pray she has a full and speedy recovery.”

Someone else added: “Wishing Sarah well. Always check yourselves, ladies – and don’t miss those mammogram appointments.”

YouTube video player

Sarah Ferguson on becoming grandmother again

Sarah recently became a grandmother for a third time as her daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her second baby. Eugenie gave birth to another little boy, named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30.

The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good.

The royal said on Instagram: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson left in tears over Princess Eugenie’s newborn son as she shares new details

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Speaking on her podcast, Sarah gushed: “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. Made me cry, of course.”

She added: “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Sarah Ferguson

Trending Articles

Piers Morgan, Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury and Dan Walker
The celebrities supporting Lewis Capaldi following Glastonbury performance from Piers Morgan to Dan Walker
Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn, Cassie, Sarah comp image
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 26-30
Stephen Mulhern smiles on This Morning
In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern on ‘weird’ love of his life and not having ‘enough’ sex
Titan submarine and Suleman Dawood smiling in image
Young man on board Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ about trip as sad reason he went revealed
Lewis Capaldi performing at Glastonbury
These 10 reactions to Lewis Capaldi being supported by the crowd at Glastonbury will warm your cockles
Peter Andre on Lorraine and Amy Price outside ITV
Peter Andre showered with support after ex Katie Price’s mum launches attack on star