Sarah Ferguson ‘recuperating with family’ after undergoing surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Doctors advised Sarah, previously married to Prince Andrew, that “she needed to undergo surgery” which has “taken place successfully”, her spokesperson said.

They added that the former royal, 63, is now receiving the “best medical care” and her doctors have told her the prognosis is “good”.

Sarah has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Her spokesperson said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”

Fans sent their well-wishes to Sarah

They added: “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Royal fans have taken to Twitter to send their well-wishes to Sarah. One person said: “Get well soon Fergie. (Sarah Ferguson).”

Another wrote: “I pray she has a full and speedy recovery.”

Someone else added: “Wishing Sarah well. Always check yourselves, ladies – and don’t miss those mammogram appointments.”

Sarah Ferguson on becoming grandmother again

Sarah recently became a grandmother for a third time as her daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her second baby. Eugenie gave birth to another little boy, named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30.

The royal said on Instagram: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson left in tears over Princess Eugenie’s newborn son as she shares new details

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Speaking on her podcast, Sarah gushed: “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. Made me cry, of course.”

She added: “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy.”

