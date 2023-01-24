Sarah, Duchess of York breaks silence on Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news with adorable pic of August

Sarah, Duchess of York has broken her silence following Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news earlier today (Tuesday, January 24).

The 63-year-old gushed that she is in “granny heaven” as she marked Eugenie’s “superb” baby news.

Princess Eugenie and Jack are expecting another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy news

Earlier today, Princess Eugenie announced some exciting news.

The 32-year revealed that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their second child together.

They shared the news with an Instagram post for Princess Eugenie’s 1.6 million followers to see.

In the photo, August can be seen kissing Eugenie’s baby bump during a walk in the countryside.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned the post.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news in a statement.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” they said.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15)

Sarah, Duchess of York breaks her silence

Now, Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence following her daughter’s announcement.

Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snap of August running through puddles while out on a walk.

“You will be sharing puddles, Augie!” she captioned the gorgeous snap.

“Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful,” she added.

Plenty of her 451k followers were just as delighted as she is!

Sarah Ferguson broke her silence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Followers of Sarah, Duchess of York react

Plenty of Sarah’s followers took to the comment section to share the Duchess’ joy.

“Such wonderful news,” one follower commented.

“So happy for Eugenie, Jack and August, and of course for the Duke and you!” another wrote.

“Congratulations such wonderful news after the hard times of grieving. The late Queen send a little angel back to earth,” a third said.

“Congratulations, and we are already loving the new baby,” another gushed.

“Can’t wait for the new edition to your family!” a fifth said.

Read more: Mike Tindall’s wife Zara reduced to tears in moving podcast moment

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.