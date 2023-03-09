Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling
Royal family in major change following Archie and Lilibet’s titles announcement

Lilibet's royal title has been publicly used

By Aaliyah Ashfield

The Royal Family website has made a big change following the news of Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan stunned the nation when they confirmed their children’s titles in news about daughter Lilibet’s recent christening.

She was referred to as Princess Lilibet in a statement.

So what does this mean for the young royals?

Meghan and Harry holding their son Archie
Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet have received the royal titles of Prince and Princess (Credit: Cover Images)

Archie and Lilibet receive Prince and Princess titles

Buckingham Palace has updated its website following Archie and Lilibet’s titles announcement.

After Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, Archie and Lilibet were not given HRH titles.

However, they received their Prince and Princess titles when their grandfather King Charles became King after the Queen sadly passed away in September 2022.

Yesterday, the Sussexes then confirmed that they had publicly used the title of Princess for their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet.

The royal couple called their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in a statement announcing that she had been christened.

Lilibet was christened in an ‘intimate’ ceremony in California on March 3.

And although the invitation was reportedly extended to King Charles, Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, none of them were present at the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the couple told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. By Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rve John Taylor.”

Harry and Meghan also confirmed that the titles were their children’s ‘birthright’.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes revealed: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Harry and Meghan smiling
Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet have Prince and Princess titles (Credit: Splash News)

Royal Family website

This has caused a major shake-up to the royal family website as Buckingham Palace have made changes.

Archie and Lilibet are currently sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively.

On the website, the young royals are referred to as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rve John Taylor.

The top ten in line for the throne are now Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Archie and Lilibet were previously referred to as Master and Miss on the website.

Read more: Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow from Brits as Kate, Princess of Wales handed boost

