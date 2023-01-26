Princess Eugenie with the Wessexes smiling
Royal family news: Blow for Earl and Countess of Wessex’s kids amid Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy

All change for James and Louise

By Nancy Brown

The news about a new addition to the royal family also comes with a bit of a blow to the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie announced that she was expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The tot is due later this year, and its birth will mean Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, are pushed further down the line of succession.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex wearing black with their children
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are parents to James and Louise (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family news: Line of succession changes

Of course, everything changed – and the royals moved up – following the death of the Queen.

Prince William became heir to the throne as his father was names King.

At that point, James and Louise‘s position shifted.

But it’ll move again following the birth of cousin Eugenie’s new baby.

When the new member of the royal family arrives, Prince Edward will become 14th in line to the throne.

The two children he shares with wife Sophie, meanwhile, will become 15th and 16th in line.

James and Louise positions explained

James sits above his sister in the order of succession, despite being the youngest sibling.

The same, however, hasn’t happened with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

They are placed in the line of succession in age order.

This means Prince Louis didn’t leapfrog over Princess Charlotte when he was born after her.

This is thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act, which the Queen passed in 2013.

It ended the rule that male offspring take precedence over females in the order of succession.

It applies to those born after October 28 2011, but with James born before that, the old rules still apply and he takes precedence over his older sister.

Princess Eugenie share baby news

As a result of Eugenie‘s baby being born, Princess Anne will fall to 17th place.

Peter Phillips will become 18th in line to the throne, followed by his children Savannah and Isla.

Zara Tindall, meanwhile, will bump down to 21st, followed be her three kids.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘kicked out of Buckingham Palace’ as possessions boxed up

