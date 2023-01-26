The latest Prince Andrew news has reportedly seen the Duke of York being kicked out of his Buckingham Palace flat.

Andrew has allegedly been told that if he wants to sleep in London, he’ll need to find himself a new place to stay.

The rooms at the palace are currently being renovated, and it’s said King Charles has decided there’s “no place” for his disgraced brother at the address.

Prince Andrew latest: Duke moves out of Buckingham Palace

According to The Sun, Andrew’s possessions have been boxed up and moved out while renovations take place.

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a £369 million, 10-year rebuilding project.

This includes gutting and renovating Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.

He is said to have enjoyed sleeping there surrounded by his cuddly toys. And, if they weren’t set out how he liked, it was claimed he would throw a tantrum.

Mementoes from his days in the Royal Navy were also dotted around the flat, as well as pictures of ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

But it’s alleged that Andrew won’t be allowed to move back in when renovations are complete, with reports St James’s Palace is being considered as his new London abode.

‘Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew’

The news comes after he was forced to close his office at the palace last year.

A source claimed: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”

They then went on to allege: “Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.

“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”

Prince Andrew to keep Royal Lodge

Of course, the changes have come about after Prince Andrew settled his sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

He is, however, expected to keep his 31-room mansion Royal Lodge in Windsor.

