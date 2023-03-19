King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family are marking the latest milestone without the Queen – Mother’s Day.

The Royal Family‘s Twitter page shared a touching tribute on Sunday (March 19) to mark the occasion.

The post included two images – one of the Queen with a young Charles and another of Queen Consort Camilla with her mum.

King Charles paid tribute to the Queen on the Royal Family Twitter page today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ Mother’s Day tribute

The post read: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

One fan gushed in the comments: “Lovely pic of Charles and Queen Elizabeth. He looks so cute.”

Another wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

A third wrote: “Thinking of all the late Queen’s children today.”

Another added: “Can’t imagine how hard it must be to celebrate it without Her Majesty.”

The Queen died in September at the age of 96 (Credit: BBC)

The Queen died in September at the age of 96.

Following her death, Charles acceeded the throne and his Coronation will take place in May.

The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey.

However, recent reports claimed that palace aides are facing “chaos” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance.

The couple have had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office about the event. However, they haven’t confirmed if they’ll attend.

The Royal Family are marking the first Mother’s Day without the Queen, who died in September 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ Coronation

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source claimed that Harry and Meghan’s behaviour over their attendance is causing aides to organise two schedules.

The insider explained: “The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos.

“It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.

“The Palace are organising two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one that doesn’t. They want to be prepared for any eventuality.”

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation?

Elsewhere, according to The Times, a leaked plan for the event has reportedly shown that Harry and Meghan won’t be a part of the procession.

The day of Charles’ Coronation will also mark the couple’s son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry and Meghan are also parents to their one-year-old daughter Lilibet. However, it’s unclear for definite if the two young royals will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Prince William and Kate’s children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will attend the King’s Coronation.

