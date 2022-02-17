prince andrew and the queen
Royals

Queen ‘to pay millions to Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’

As you can imagine, the news hasn't gone down well with the public

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Royal fans are furious over claims that the Queen personally paid millions to Prince Andrew‘s sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew came to an out-of-court agreement with Ms Giuffre this week, with the Duke of York agreeing to pay a “substantial donation” to her charity.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree on a settlement

the queen paid prince andrew accusor
Prince Andrew won’t be going to court later this year now (Credit: BBC)

On Tuesday (February 15) the public learned that Prince Andrew had reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre.

Giuffre had previously accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Andrew, 61, always denied the allegations made against him.

In a joint statement from lawyers on Tuesday, Andrew expressed his regret over his association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: Piers Morgan calls on public to support Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie 

He also accepted that Giuffre was a victim of abuse.

Court documents also showed that Andrew was set to pay a “substantial amount” (reportedly £2m) to Giuffre’s charity, which supports victims’ rights.

The Queen pays Giuffre for Prince Andrew?

The Queen and Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew is reportedly the Queen’s “favourite” son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it has since emerged that Her Majesty has reportedly agreed to personally make a £2m donation to Giuffre’s charity.

Reports claim that despite pressures to strip Andrew of all remaining privileges, the Queen is going to allow her son to keep his dukedom, service rank of Vice-Admiral, and his role as Queen’s Counsellor of State.

A source told The Mirror: “She [the Queen] could not be seen to be making a payment to a victim of sexual assault, who accused her son of being an abuser.

“But a deal was structured in such a way to arrange a sizeable financial contribution to the settlement by way of a charitable donation instead.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Palace and Prince Andrew for comment.

What have royal fans said?

Prince Andrew latest
Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 (Credit: YouTube/Lifetime)

Upon hearing the reports about the Queen, royal fans took to Twitter to vent their anger.

“At 95 years of age, a mother shouldn’t have to be cleaning up the mess her adult son has made,” one fan said.

“It’s a poor state of affairs when the Queen has to offer hush money. Another nail in the coffin for the Monarchy,” another said.

Read more: Queen makes first public appearance since Prince Andrew settlement 

“So the Queen personally paid £2m to Virginia [Giuffre]’s charity. What an embarrassment,” a third tweeted.

“Why are these people anywhere near power in our country? And we’re stuck with them,” another angrily wrote.

“We can’t vote them out. And we have to pay for them too…even though they’ve got stacks of their own cash.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney
Bradley Walsh’s son Barney issues warning to fans as he reveals concerning news
James Jordan with daughter Ella and wife Ola
James and Ola Jordan detail traumatic hospital dash after finding daughter ‘unresponsive’
Paul O'Grady on For the Love of Dogs
Paul O’Grady reduces viewers to tears after scenes in For the Love of Dogs
Tipping Point contestant Jack on ITV
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance
This Morning host Dermot apologises after guest today says Queen has covid
This Morning guest under fire today over incorrect announcement about the Queen
OPINION: Hats off to Emmerdale for admitting Meena’s killing spree is stupid