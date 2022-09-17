The sketch with the Queen and Paddington Bear was one of the highlights of the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The whole event was a celebration of her 70 years on the throne.

But for a few moments, the monarch had a co-star as she surprised everyone watching by appearing alongside Paddington Bear.

The Queen permitted Paddington Bear to be mother in the memorable sketch (Credit: YouTube)

Paddington Bear and the Queen

For millions of royal fans, that short skit has become a definitive memory of the Queen.

And so too has her association with Paddington – so much so that mourners have taken to expressing their condolences with stuffed toys in great numbers.

Prince William was even handed a cuddly Paddington Bear by a young well-wisher during his Windsor walkabout.

Asking the little girl who gave him the toy whether he should keep it, William told her: “I might give it to George. Thank you very much.”

Others have been leaving marmalade sandwiches in memory of the monarch and in reference to the sketch.

During the film, of course, Her Majesty told Paddington that she always kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag “for later”.

The Queen shows off her own sandwich in June’s Paddington Bear sketch (Credit: YouTube)

Royal family reactions to the Queen and Paddington Bear sketch

When the sketch aired during the Jubilee concert, the Queen’s relatives were clearly delighted by her humour.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could barely contain their surprise at seeing their great-grandmother having tea with Paddington.

They were also pictured laughing and smiling during the skit, with other dignitaries in attendance chuckling along, too.

And according to screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who has written about the Queen’s involvement following her passing, the sketch could be interpreted as a fond farewell.

Especially given Paddington’s sign-off.

“Thank you Ma’am. For everything,” the bear said poignantly at the end of the film.

Paddington Bear sips tea straight from the teapot! (Credit: YouTube)

‘A woman waving a happy goodbye’

Writing for The Guardian, Mr Cottrell-Boyce noted how surprising moments can open viewers’ hearts.

He also reflected on the Queen’s sketch with Daniel Craig for the London 2012 Olympics.

He said: “It used to be said that millions of people had dreams in which they had tea with the Queen. Even our dream life is going to have to change. Watching her have tea with Paddington will have to do instead.

In retrospect, it was valedictory.

“It’s easy to see why that was so powerful. In retrospect, it was valedictory. A woman waving a happy goodbye to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, an image of love and a happy death.”

How very poignant.

Paddington the movie airing on BBC One

Today (September 17), in a fitting tribute to the late monarch, Paddington the movie airs on BBC One.

You can catch it at 7pm, replacing Strictly Come Dancing in the schedules.

