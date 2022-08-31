News that the Queen won’t travel to London to receive the incoming and outgoing Prime Ministers next week has been met by division on social media.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship tweeted earlier today (August 31) to claim the Queen will stay in Balmoral.

She is currently in Scotland on her summer break.

Chris Ship tweeted the breaking news that the Queen won’t travel to meet the new PM (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen news: Monarch to stay in Scotland

Chris Ship tweeted the breaking news earlier today.

He said: “BREAKING: Palace confirms that the Queen will NOT be able to travel to London to receive the incoming and outgoing Prime Ministers next week.

If she’s too frail and fragile to travel and more broadly speaking do public engagements which is understandable at 96, she should retire in dignity.

“Instead on Tuesday 6 September Boris Johnson and either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will have to travel to Balmoral.”

He then added: “Royal sources insist the change of location (initial plan was for Queen come to London) is to create certainty for everyone’s diaries.

“They didn’t want to risk having a last-minute change to travel plans were the Queen suddenly to suffer from her ongoing mobility issues,” he claimed.

The Queen has been suffering from on-going mobility issues (Credit: Cover Images)

Brits urge the Queen to ‘step down’

However, fans of the monarch were divided by the reports.

And some issued a plea to the Queen, begging her to “step down” from her role.

“If she can’t be bothered to turn up to work, she shouldn’t be taking the money off the tax payer for it,” said one cruelly.

Another kinder Brit said: “If she’s too frail and fragile to travel and more broadly speaking do public engagements which is understandable at 96, she should retire in dignity.”

A third commented: “Agree. But technically public engagements aren’t the foundations and role of hers.”

“If she can’t do her job, she should step down,” another stated simply.

“Some might ask: Why should the head of state be an extremely elderly woman who cannot even travel to the state capital?” said another.

“Think it’s time for her to go along with all of them!” said another, taking aim at the politicians.

Move the PM meet up to Zoom

However, others sent their well-wishes to the Queen and asked why the engagement couldn’t be done over Zoom.

“It would save on the carbon footprint,” quipped one.

“Sending love to our monarch,” said another.

