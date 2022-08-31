The latest claims about Meghan Markle could be set to cause “embarrassment and heartache” for the Queen, one royal expert has speculated.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she was writing a daily journal before she and Prince Harry stepped away from the Royal Family.

And now fears that she may publish the book are starting to surface.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle latest: What did she say?

In her latest interview with The Cut, Meghan told how she was packing up “personal matters” from Frogmore Cottage in June. She then came across the diary.

She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy.

Mum-of-two Meghan said: “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like: ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?'”

An insider said that if the memoirs were to be published, it could be “dynamite” for the royals.

They claimed Harry and Meghan were told to ignore social media and newspapers.

However, when stories were brought to their attention it’s speculated she would “hit the roof”.

“She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite,” they claimed to The Sun.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in California (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Decades old secrets’ to be revealed?

Royal expert Margaret Holder also alleged to The Sun that a book of Meghan’s memoirs could be a cause for concern.

She claimed: “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family.

These could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her.

“She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old. These could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Meghan for comment.

ITV royal editor praised

The news comes after fans praised ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship for “calling out Meghan’s lies”.

He said she was “simply wrong” when criticising UK press, when saying she couldn’t pick Archie up from school without having “40 people snapping pictures”.

Chris then set the record straight, confirming the rules around photographers and the Royal Family.

