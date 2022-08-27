Prince Charles ‘making highly unusual visits to see Queen’ amid her mobility issues

Prince Charles has begun visits to the Queen in the mornings at Balmoral, according to reports.

The Prince Of Wales is said to be making regular trips to see his 96-year-old mother amid her mobility issues.

Prince Andrew has apparently moved into the main house on the Scottish estate, where the Queen traditionally spends the summer.

Charles is said to be making ‘regular visits’ to see the Queen at Balmoral (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Prince Charles’ ‘visits’ to Queen

His brother, Prince Charles, meanwhile is reportedly ‘using gaps in his schedule’ to spend time with her.

Together with his wife Camilla, Charles is thought to be staying at their home in Birkhall, which is a short drive from the Queen’s Scottish residence.

Ingrid Seward, of Majesty Magazine, was quoted by The Sun saying: “It’s highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother.

“But Charles is a very thoughtful person – and who else can she rely on now Prince Philip has gone?

The Queen has been suffering with her mobility (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

“Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don’t.”

A rep for Clarence House declined to comment when approached by ED!.

The Queen news

These latest claims come amid reports that the Queen will be making a “big change” to tradition next month.

Due to her mobility issues, Her Majesty will reportedly change where she appoints the new Prime Minister.

Usually, the Queen appoints the new PM in London.

The Queen is not expected to return to London when she appoints the new Prime Minister (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

However, it has been claimed she will make things official at Balmoral Castle instead.

As she is already residing there for the summer, the monarch has apparently been advised to “stay put” for the ceremony on September 6.

Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will instead make the 1,000-mile round trip to Balmoral to meet Her Majesty.

Current PM Boris Johnson will be at Balmoral to officially resign too, it has been said.

Boris Johnson is expect to travel to Balmoral to official resign (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

A source told The Sun: “There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister.”

They continued, saying: “It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead.”

The Queen was last pictured getting off her plane at Aberdeen Airport on July 21.

