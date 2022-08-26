The Queen ‘to make big change to appoint new prime minister’ amid mobility issues

The Queen is reportedly going to make a “big change” to appoint a new Prime Minister next month.

Her Majesty’s alleged decision comes amid her continuing mobility issues.

The Queen will reportedly appoint the new PM at Balmoral (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen news

Reports claim that plans have been drawn up that’ll see a change to where the Queen appoints a new Prime Minister next month.

Usually, Her Majesty appoints a new PM at Buckingham Palace.

However, amid ongoing mobility issues, as well as the fact that she’s already there, the Queen will reportedly appoint the next PM at Balmoral Castle.

The 96-year-old monarch has apparently been advised to “stay put” for the ceremony on September 6.

Instead, the new PM – either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss – will make the 1,000-mile round trip to Balmoral to meet Her Majesty. Boris Johnson will be at Balmoral to officially resign too.

It will be the first time in living memory that a new PM hasn’t been appointed at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Will Liz Truss become PM? (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen to appoint a new PM at Balmoral

Explaining the monumental decision, a source told The Sun that the Queen has been advised not to travel.

“But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it is her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee she likes surprises,” they said.

“There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister.”

They continued, saying: “It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead.”

It is believed that the Queen hoped to make the journey to London for the ceremony.

Windsor Castle had initially been earmarked for the traditional ceremony.

Will Rishi win the vote? (Credit: Cover Images)

Her Majesty’s holiday in Balmoral

The Queen arrived in Balmoral on July 22 – and has had a number of visitors since.

Prince Andrew is believed to have been the first of the Queen’s family to visit.

Prince Charles and Camilla are reportedly at their home in Birkhall, which is a short drive from the Queen’s residence.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children are also believed to have visited Her Majesty recently.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have holidayed there too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK in September. However, it isn’t known whether they are going to be visiting the Queen at her Balmoral residence.

