After the funeral of the Queen ends publicly tomorrow (September 19) her coffin will be “retrieved” so that it can be buried alongside Prince Philip.

The world will watch as the Queen’s oak casket is lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel.

There, she will join her late husband Prince Philip, who was laid to rest there after his passing last year.

However, when the cameras switch off, both bodies will be “retrieved” so that they can be re-buried together.

The Queen and Prince Philip will be buried together after her funeral (Credit: Splash News)

The funeral of the Queen: What happens to her coffin?

On Monday, the oak casket will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

There, it will be lowered into the Royal Vault by an electric lift.

This is called a committal service and it is there she will re-join the Duke of Edinburgh.

Then, at 7.30pm that evening, away from the cameras, a private burial service will take place.

This will be held for both the Queen and Prince Philip and will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Both caskets will be lifted from the Royal Vault and transferred to the chapel.

It will be a private moment for the royal family, who will be in attendance.

What happens next?

Behind closed doors, the Queen will be laid to rest alongside Prince Philip, her parents George VI and the Queen Mother and the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret.

It’s more of a funerary waiting room. So, long after the TV cameras have been switched off, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will return to the surface before finally being laid to rest.

A huge marble stone ledger covers the entrance and it’ll be the first time in 20 years that it is moved.

Inside the chapel, the bodies of the Queen and Prince Philip will be lowered down 18ft.

Then, one will be placed on top of the other in a supportive metal frame.

The royal sweethearts will be laid to rest together tomorrow in a private ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

‘End of an era’

One royal expert has said that the burial will signal the “end of an era”.

Professor Aidan Dodson, author of British Royal Tombs told The Sun: “No burial in the Royal Vault has been permanent for nearly a century.

“It’s more of a funerary waiting room. So, long after the TV cameras have been switched off, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will return to the surface before finally being laid to rest.”

He added that the final resting place at King George VI Memorial Chapel will “signal the end of an era”.

State funeral for Queen: Start time

Millions are expected to tune in to watch the funeral of the Queen tomorrow (September 19).

It starts at 11am, with television coverage starting first thing.

It will be he first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill.

And, as a result, will feature pomp and ceremony like many Brits have never seen before.

Read more: Calls to fire Holly and Phil from This Morning after ‘jumping lying in state queue’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.