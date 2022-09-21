Queen Elizabeth II kept her infamous sense of humour up until her final moments, according to reports.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

The country has been grieving ever since, and she was laid to rest on Monday (September 19) following her state funeral.

Now, a clergyman who spent the last weekend with the Queen has revealed some heartwarming tidbits about Her Majesty.

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland, stayed with the Queen at Balmoral the weekend before she passed.

He has shared that the Queen was in good spirits during his stay.

Queen Elizabeth was in good spirits during her last days (Credit: Splashnews)

Queen Elizabeth II’s final days revealed

Speaking to ABC News, he said: “She said right at the beginning of her time when she was becoming Queen that she was going to ask God for wisdom.

“And that’s something which persisted throughout her life. When I was chatting to her about her faith, she said she had no regrets at all.”

He went on to confess that he had no idea it would be the last time he would see Her Majesty alive.

He said: “It seemed just astonishing that the woman who had been so vital, so alive, so engaging, should be all of a sudden, dead and away from us.”

Despite her advancing age, Rev. Greenshields said that once she began speaking and engaging in conversations, her age didn’t appear to be a problem at all.

“Somebody whose memory was exceptional, somebody who knew everything about you, so she’d done her homework,” he said.

“She was the life and soul of things. She was speaking very personally to me about her time way back when she was a child. And he was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people’s names and places. It was quite remarkable.”

Meanwhile, Rev. Greenshields added that the Queen kept her sassy sense of humour right up until the end.

He added: “On Saturday evening, I was staying in the Tower Rooms and she said, ‘Your Queen is sending you to the Tower!’

“And she just smiled at me as she said that.

“She made sure that I understood that I got the joke rather than it being too serious.”

Her Majesty laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip

Meanwhile, following her funeral, the late monarch has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

She was laid to rest in the George VI Memorial Chapel inside St George’s Chapel.

A new stone has been placed in the George VI Memorial Chapel to replace the black stone slab set into the floor which featured the names George VI and Elizabeth.

It now reads, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

