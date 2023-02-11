Queen Consort Camilla’s ex-husband has very surprising link to King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew has more in common with King Charles than fans might realise.

Other their marriages to Camilla, the pair also share another surprising link.

King Charles’ marriage to Camilla, Queen Consort, isn’t his only link to her ex Andrew Parker Bowles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

During their relationship, Andrew – a retired Army officer – and Camilla had two children.

And Andrew is linked to our Monarch thanks to his eldest.

What do Camilla’s ex husband and King Charles have in common?

Camilla and Andrew welcomed their first child, a son called Tom, in 1974.

Having met previously at a polo match, the couple had already welcomed King Charles into their friendship circle.

But behind closed doors, Camilla’s marriage with Andrew was reportedly hit with rumours of infidelity.

And as we now know, all the while she also continued to carry a torch for Charles.

King Charles is godfather to Camilla and Andrew’s son Tom Parker Bowles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Yet, despite this, Camilla and Andrew chose the then-Prince Of Wales to be Tom’s godfather.

Charles and Andrew regularly played polo together and the royal would often spend time at their home.

But author and US journalist Sally Bedell Smith previously revealed the decision only caused problems for Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana.

In her book Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes Of An Improbable Life, Sally penned: “As a conscientious godfather, Charles also followed the progress of Tom Parker Bowles, sufficient grounds for calling Camilla from time to time.

King Charles would ‘call Camilla from time to time’ as Tom was growing up

“Even occasional contact might have been too much for Diana, who was profoundly insecure and jealous.”

Stepping up

As the years went by, Tom and King Charles formed a really close bond.

His own parents’ tumultuous relationship and his mother’s affair with his godfather didn’t hamper it.

Then, in 2005, Tom had a ‘fatherly upgrade’.

Camilla – who features in a new C5 programme this weekend – and King Charles married.

In turn, King Charles became stepfather to Tom and his younger sister Laura, too.

King Charles is now also Tom’s stepfather (Credit: Splashnews.com)

During a previous appearance on Australian show A Current Affair, Tom said he had “always adored” his now-stepdad.

The 48-year-old also revealed how his own children, Lola and Freddy, call King Charles “Umpa”.

Tom told the news programme prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II: “All you care about your parents is they’re happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment.

“I’ve always adored my stepfather; he’s always been a kind and good and lovely man.

“He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King.”