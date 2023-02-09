King Charles’ coronation is now less than three months away and will see both the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla crowed.

But now new reports are suggesting that Camilla could see her title changed following the event.

King Charles’ coronation: Camilla’s title to change?

The title of Queen Consort was set out for Camilla before the Queen’s death, when the then-monarch released a statement outlining her wishes.

Queen Consort is the title given to the wife of a reigning King.

The title Queen is reserved for female rulers who have become monarch through the royal line of succession, hence Camilla being titled Queen Consort.

However, following the coronation of King Charles, it appears that could change.

Recent reports suggest that the Consort part of Camilla’s title could be dropped, with Camilla being commonly styled as Queen Camilla.

If history repeats itself, it seems the title change should come to pass.

The Queen’s late mother became Queen Elizabeth when King George VI was crowned in 1937.

Then, when he died in 1937, she became known as the Queen Mother.

What’ll happen on the day of the coronation?

On the day, Camilla will be by her husband’s side for the momentous occasion.

He will be bestowed with a crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury as the world watches the drama unfold from Westminster Abbey.

Camilla will also be crowned as part of the service.

‘Momentous occasion’ for King Charles

The news comes amid reports Prince William is “most upset” about his brother Prince Harry’s behaviour.

However, King Charles is said to be keen to welcome Harry to the coronation and is eager to keep things “calm”.

A source said: “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles. He would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.”

