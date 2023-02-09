Prince William ‘most upset’ by Harry’s behaviour as King ‘eager to keep things calm for coronation’

Prince William is the “most upset” by brother Prince Harry and his book, a source has claimed.

Harry’s book, Spare, was released last month and contained many revelations and allegations against the royals.

It seems now, according to reports, William is upset and “needs time to calm down”.

A source told PEOPLE: “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down. He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic.

“But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.”

However, their father King Charles reportedly wants to mend relationships with Harry ahead of his coronation in May.

The insider added: “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.”

The source said that if “they don’t sort it out” it will “always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed”.

The insider claimed that Charles “has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue”.

ED! has contacted reps for the King and William for comment.

It comes amid much speculation over whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend the coronation in May.

The coronation date falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Some reports have suggested that Harry may make a “whistle-stop” visit for the celebration while Meghan remains in California.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily that this is “unlikely” for the Sussexes.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation?

He said: “It is true the date falls on Archie’s birthday.

“However, it seems to me unlikely that the Sussexes, who normally function together, would be separated for a unique occasion like this.”

