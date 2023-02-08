Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is supposedly at peace with his new life since years of royal friction, according to an expert.

Most people know that Harry and Meghan have had a tempestuous relationship with the royals in recent years.

After his best-selling memoir Spare was released, Harry demanded an apology from the Royal Family. He wasn’t happy with how they allegedly treated Meghan and their son Archie.

Harry has appeared in a new video for British children’s charity WellChild in which he praised “carers and health professionals, doctors, nurses, play specialists and many more who are part of the WellChild family”.

Following Harry’s appearance in the video, a body language expert has insisted he looks “geniunely happy”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton said: “He is most definitely in a calm state of mind, looking directly at the camera, which tells me he feels at ease. From this brief interaction, it does not appear that Harry is fazed over the criticism surrounding his book. He has quite clearly looked past the problems.

“Although he is a member of the Royal family, he still possesses the same neurology and psychology as the rest of us.

“While he has shown clear emotions in the past, his baseline state in this clip is cool, calm and collected. He obviously feels very at peace in his life at the moment.”

Elsewhere, an astrologer has also shared their thoughts on Harry.

Despite copious backlash from the public in light of this reported conflict, the astrologer thinks Harry is doing fine. She’s even consulted the astrological charts of other royals to form opinions about their dynamics.

Speaking to Spin Genie, celeb astrologer Inbaal Honigman revealed she’s analysed the romantic compatibility of certain royals. This examination happened by Inbaal consulting their astrological charts.

According to Inbaal, Harry and Meghan are perfect for one another, meaning most of their days are filled with peace. Harry is a Virgo while Meghan is a Leo.

Inbaal reveals that Virgos don’t try to change their lovers. Rather, they accept them wholly as they are.

“This sheds a lot of light on the joint decisions of the Sussexes,” she claims.

Inbaal says as a Leo, Meghan will most likely make impulsive decisions. While Virgo Harry is a bit more practical, the astrologer theorises that if he feels he can accommodate her ideas, he’ll play ball.

Apparently, too, a lot of celestial alignment in Harry and Meghan’s chart means healthy dynamics. “Meghan’s and Harry’s planets are in consecutive signs,” she divulged.

According to Inbaal, this makes the Sussexes incredibly compatible. Their differences allow them to learn new things from each other and there’s a mutual level of excitement about educating the other.

