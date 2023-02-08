After hitting news headlines for all the wrong reasons, Prince Harry has spoken up about the cost-of-living crisis.

In a recorded message for the charity WellChild, of which he is patron, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to carers and nurses as he called for nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards.

He also highlighted the challenges facing families caring for children with complex medical needs.

Prince Harry called for nominations for the WellChild Awards (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Royal highlights ‘tremendous pressure’

For more than 15 years, Harry has been a Patron of WellChild, which works to support seriously ill children and their families across the UK.

On Tuesday (February 7), the Duke of Sussex appeared in a video posted by the charity on social media.

He asked for nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards, which honours inspirational children and caretakers.

WellChild captioned the post: “Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards.

“In association with @GSK. Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people and those who care for them.”

Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people & those who care for them. Nominate at https://t.co/p19zC4cIrZ pic.twitter.com/K1sORJ6Bjj — WellChild (@WellChild) February 7, 2023

In the video, Harry spoke out about the challenges facing families who look after children with complex medical needs.

He also addressed the “tremendous pressure” in caring for children who depend on life-saving equipment during the cost-of-living crisis.

Harry explained: “For children and young people with complex medical needs, WellChild provides access to high-quality care services. And the opportunity to thrive at home alongside their families

“WellChild also creates a network of support for families who are facing countless medical, logistical and mental health challenges.

“Compounded by a cost-of living crisis that adds tremendous pressure in caring for their children who are dependent on life-saving equipment.”

‘They deliver life-changing support every day’

Harry then went on to hail carers, doctors, nurses and teachers for the “life-changing support” they give to seriously ill children.

Seriously? Him? Do better. Get a new patron.

He added: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the carers and health professionals, doctors, nurses, teachers, play specialists and many more who are part of the WellChild family as well.

“They deliver life-changing support each and every day.”

Harry praised carers and nurses for their work with seriously ill children across the UK (Credit: Splash News)

‘Time for a new patron’

Not everyone was entirely won over by Harry’s video message, though.

While some praised the prince for his charity work, others called on WellChild to appoint a “new patron”.

One said: “Used to be a fan… Time for a new patron?”

Another added: “So hard to have respect for you any more Harry.”

A third said: “Well done using a Taliban target as your patron.”

“Seriously? Him? Do better. Get a new patron,” another demanded.

“Time for a new patron,” another declared.

