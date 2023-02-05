Prince Harry shared a story about losing his virginity in his memoir and now Sasha Walpole, the woman involved, has broken her silence in her first interview.

Speculation concerning the identity of Harry’s first lover was sparked by Spare. He included intimate details about the first time he had sex in in July 2001.

Harry wrote: “I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”

But now 40-year-old mother-of-two Sasha has told the Daily Mail her version of events.

Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to a horse lover ‘who treated me like a young stallion’ in Spare (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who did Prince Harry lose his virginity to?

Sasha, who drives diggers for a living, first knew Harry when she was a groom at his father’s Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

She claims it was Harry who made the first move when they had sex in a field behind The Vine Tree pub in Norton, Wiltshire.

Furthermore, Sasha has said his security detail ended up searching for Harry in a borrowed Ford Fiesta.

Harry, then 17, had been invited to the pub to celebrate Sasha’s 19th birthday.

She recalled how he gifted her a stuffed Miss Piggy and cheeky card featuring a gag about a whale with wind.

Furthermore, the pair reportedly enjoyed downing drinks with one another after he presented her with a tray containing ten shots.

By the time last orders were called, Sasha suggests Harry asked her outside for a cigarette. And they then reportedly slipped into a nearby field to smoke away from his bodyguard.

The Wiltshire pub where in a nearby field Prince Harry is said to have lost his virginity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The situation had got a little bit out of control’

Sasha told the Mail the encounter between the two friends “felt naughty”.

She recalled: “He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly.

“It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends – it was sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. He wasn’t ‘Prince Harry’ to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening.

There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing.

“We didn’t set out to do it – it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t.”

The Duke of Sussex is now married to Meghan Markle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Slapping Harry’s bottom’

Sasha also admitted to giving Harry a little smack on the bottom – and explained it was delivered as a joke, in the context of them being part of a horsey scene.

She also noted she was surprised at how accurate Harry’s account of their romp was.

However, Sasha – who has confided in her mum, a few friends and her husband about her frisky behaviour with Harry – also said she woke up the next day feeling “cringey” about sleeping with a pal.

And having sex also marked the end of their friendship – and they have reportedly never texted, spoken or seen each other again.

ED! has approached a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

