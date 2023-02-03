Prince Harry hit the news headlines when his memoir Spare recounted the tale of how he lost his virginity.

Harry said he was 17 at the time of the encounter with “an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion”.

He wrote: “I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”

But now one Hollywood A-lister has claimed that Harry wasn’t telling the truth about his first time.

And how does he know? Well he’s alleged that he knows the woman who was really his first.

Prince Harry news: Royal branded ‘deranged’ by Rupert Everett

Speaking to Celia Walden – Piers Morgan’s wife – in the Telegraph, Rupert called Harry “deranged”.

He also said that he used to feel “angry” at the way he’s treated his family but Spare has changed his opinion.

Rupert said: “I think he’s deranged. Although, of course, nobody is giving him good advice.”

He added of Spare: “It’s made me change my view. I was angry before, and now I just feel very sad – sad for Harry. I felt so sympathetic towards him for years and I still do now.”

‘I’m just putting it out there that I know’

Not sympathetic enough to keep what he alleges to be the truth about Harry’s first time to himself, though.

“By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country. I’m just putting it out there that I know,” he said.

Celia asked his Harry “deliberately” set the whole scene elsewhere.

And she said Rupert responded with a “Cheshire Cat smile”.

She also asked how he knows the intimate detail – is it because he knows the woman?

“Yeah,” he told her.

Dig at Meghan’s acting skills

Rupert also threw a cheeky dig at Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle during the chat.

He was speaking about their Netflix documentary when he made the quip, appearing to hint that she was acting during the fly-on-the-wall series.

“I have to say, Meghan’s a better actress than I thought she was,” he said.

