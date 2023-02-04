Harry and Meghan ‘step back’ from royal bombshells amid claims they’re poised to ‘make their own romcom’

Harry and Meghan will “step back” from sharing royal bombshells and produce their own romcom, it’s been claimed.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to move away from making content about themselves.

The couple’s Netflix docuseries was released in December and contained insights into their stepping away from royal duties.

Meghan also came under fire for ‘mocking’ the late Queen with an anecdote about curtsying.

However, it is now claimed Harry and his former Suits star wife may now wish to concentrate on “feel-good” entertainment.

Harry and Meghan to make romcom?

A unnamed source is reported to have told the newspaper: “There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.

“It will be romcoms, feel-good and light-hearted programmes.”

However, any expectations for a return to acting for Meghan may be wide of the mark.

And that’s because neither her nor Harry are expected to be on screen for any of their mooted scripted programming.

‘They want to take a step back’

Additionally, it is suggested the content will not be inspired by their experiences either.

Instead, the couple are linked with executive producer roles.

A unidentified friend is reported to have said Harry and Meghan don’t wish to be the focus of the reported content.

They’ve had enough of being in the spotlight for now.

“They’ve had enough of being in the spotlight for now. It was a difficult few weeks in many ways and they want to take a step back,” the pal is quoted as saying.

Harry is also believed to be working on a Heart of Invictus documentary series, expected to be released this summer.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment.

