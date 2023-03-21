Queen Consort Camilla is set to undergo a major title change following the coronation in May, it has recently been reported.

Now, the real reason behind this change in title has been revealed by a royal expert – and it’s not due to her popularity.

Queen Consort Camilla to undergo major title change

Last week it was revealed that Camilla will undergo a major title change at the coronation.

As reported by The Mirror last Thursday (March 16), Camilla will be dropping the ‘Consort’ from her Queen Consort title soon.

Once the coronation is done, the 75-year-old will reportedly be simply known as Queen Camilla going forwards.

The news was revealed when the coronation edition of the bible was leaked.

In it, it reads: “To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023.”

When Camilla first married Charles, it was expected that she would become Princess Consort when Charles became King.

However, as per the late Queen Elizabeth’s wishes, Camilla’s title was changed to Queen Consort when Charles took the throne.

Now it seems as though another tweak is in order for Camilla’s royal title.

Why is Queen Consort Camilla changing her title?

Now, the real reason behind Camilla’s title change has been revealed – and it’s nothing to do with her popularity.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam spoke exclusively to ED! about the decision to change Camilla’s title and the reasoning behind it.

“Camilla’s history with titles is unique,” he said.

“She was Princess of Wales but chose to be known as the Duchess of Cornwall,” he then continued.

” It was the official position that when Charles ascended the throne she would be known as Princess Consort, until the Queen’s intervention in the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.”

“She is Queen Consort, but it is a heavy handed title,” he then said.

Camilla title change not down to ‘popularity’

The royal expert then continued, saying: “None of the previous three Queen Consorts used it, Alexandra, Mary and Elizabeth were all known as Queen.”

“In the age of social media and the net bad habits such as calling Catherine – Kate Middleton persist,” he then said.

“It also makes sense to make a title easier to use, which is why the change is likely,” he then continued.

Richard then revealed at this point that the title change has nothing to do with popularity.

“It isn’t really linked to her personal popularity,” he said.

However, there is also another reason behind the change, according to the royal expert.

“Queen Consort Camilla sounds clunky so it will probably change,” he revealed.

