Camilla stuns royal fans with appearance as she makes surprise visit to Cheltenham races

Camilla, Queen Consort, has stunned royal fans as she made an appearance at Cheltenham races today.

The Queen Consort, 75, looked stunning in a camel-coloured look for the horse races on Wednesday (March 15).

Camilla wore a camel-coloured coat with a matching hat which featured a fur trim.

The Queen Consort made a visit to the Cheltenham races today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla Queen Consort at Cheltenham

The royal wore camel boots to complete the look.

Camilla was also wearing a silver brooch which showed a jockey on a galloping horse.

What a stunning outfit. She looks tremendous.

According to reports, the brooch belonged to the late Queen.

The Queen Consort will reportedly watch The Queen Mother Champion Chase race at 3.30pm.

As Camilla arrived at the races today, which is marking ladies’ day, she was greeted by Regional Director of Cheltenham Racecourse Ian Renton.

The Queen Consort was all smiles today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans were thrilled to see Camilla at the races today as one person said on Twitter: “What a stunning outfit. She looks tremendous.”

Another wrote of King Charles‘ wife Camilla’s outfit: “Very nicely put together – I’m a fan of her suede boots.”

Someone else gushed: “I love those hats on her. She always looks so put together.”

“I like this outfit very much,” another tweeted. “She looks fabulous.”

Another added: “Love the hat and the brooch!!”

It comes after another royal was seen at the races on Tuesday.

Mike and Zara Tindall were all smiles at Cheltenham on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike attended Cheltenham yesterday.

Princess Anne’s daughter looked stunning in a burgundy coat with a navy blouse and trousers.

Zara also wore a matching burgundy fascinator on her head.

Speaking about Zara and Mike’s appearance, a body language expert said the couple put on a “extremely tactile” display.

Speaking to Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton revealed: “Mike and Zara continued to demonstrate how comfortable they are around each other, as they attended Cheltenham this week.

Zara and Mike Tindall at Cheltenham

“As well as being comfortable in each other’s presence, they also aren’t afraid to go solo, which denotes absolute trust and deep rapport.”

He added: “Zara and Mike are extremely tactile with each other, which includes a lot of hand holding and eye gazing.”

Meanwhile, others celebrities who have been seen at Cheltenham so far this week are Carol Vorderman, Georgia ‘Toff’ Tofolo, Laura Tobin and Josie Gibson.

The Cheltenham races will continue until Friday, March 17.

King Charles and Camilla’s Coronation

Elsewhere, the Queen Consort is preparing for the King’s Coronation on May 6.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey with members of the Royal Family in attendance.

It comes after the Queen’s death in September 2022, when Charles acceded the throne and became King.

