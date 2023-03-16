Queen Consort Camilla has had her new title “confirmed” by a coronation edition of the Bible has confirmed.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles, at the ceremony on May 6.

Camilla will take a new title after the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Consort Camilla new title ‘confirmed’?

With the coronation fast approaching, there’s been much speculation over what title Camilla will take.

Now, the Queen Consort’s new title has reportedly been revealed.

According to The Mirror, Camilla will be taking the title of ‘Queen’ once she has been crowned in less than two months time.

The publication revealed that the coronation edition of the Bible simply refers to as “Queen”.

“To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023,” it reportedly reads.

When Camilla first married Charles, it was expected that she would be titled “Princess Consort” when Charles became King.

However, in a statement last year, the late Queen Elizabeth II expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King.

However, it seems as though there has been another tweak to Camilla’s title – with the 75-year-old set to be known as Queen going forward.

Camilla was at Cheltenham yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Queen Consort Camilla stuns fans

The Queen Consort left royal fans stunned yesterday as she made a surprise appearance at the Cheltenham races.

Camilla rocked a camel-coloured look for the horse races on Wednesday.

She wore a wore a camel-coloured coat and matching hat. The hat also featured a fur trim.

The Queen Consort completed the look with some camel boots.

She also wore a silver brooch that showed a jockey riding a galloping horse.

According to reports, the brooch was once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth.

“I love those hats on her. She always looks so put together,” one royal fan tweeted upon seeing Camilla’s outfit.

“Love the hat and the brooch!!” another gushed.

“Very nicely put together – I’m a fan of her suede boots,” a third wrote.

Camilla nearly lost her hat on Monday! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla had ‘great difficulty maintaining composure’

In other Camilla-related news, the Queen Consort had “great difficulty” maintaining her composure on Monday, according to a body language expert.

The 75-year-old was at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday.

However, as Camilla walked up to Westminster Abbey, the strong wind nearly blew her hat off her head.

“As Camilla entered the church with King Charles, she was having great difficulty maintaining her composure as the wind seemed to be intent on taking her hat,” Darren Stanton, a body language expert, said on behalf of Betfair Bingo.

“She flashed a brief look of embarrassment, before masking her emotions with a fake smile,” he then added.

