Queen Consort Camilla’s ‘decision over Coronation could be hard-pressed for palace to explain to Harry’

Queen Consort Camilla has reportedly put the palace in a “hard-pressed” situation over the upcoming Coronation.

King Charles and Camilla’s Coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

According to reports, Camilla’s grandchildren will take on a special role in the ceremony.

The Coronation of King Charles and Camilla takes place in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Consort Camilla at Coronation

The Times recently claimed that Camilla has indicated she wants them to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil.

A source reportedly told the publication earlier this month: “The Queen Consort has said she does not want Duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”

She wants her four grandchildren to carry the canopy over her

Camilla has five grandchildren – Lola and Eliza, both 15, Freddy, 13, and twins Louis and Gus, also 13.

However, now a royal commentator has said Camilla’s gesture could leave the Palace in a difficult position.

Camilla’s grandchildren will reportedly have a role in the Coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Gareth Russell told Royally Us: “I can tell you a spanner has definitely been thrown in the works by a quite touching and popular decision that Queen Camilla has made.

“She has said she doesn’t want four duchesses, she wants her four grandchildren to carry the canopy over her, which is a lovely gesture.

“She’s very close to her grandchildren but what that does is it upsets the argument that, since Harry is not a working royal, there’s no place for him in the ceremony.”

Gareth explained that, of course, Camilla’s grandchildren are not working royals and have never been working royals.

There’s speculation over whether Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan to attend Coronation?

Therefore, if they do take on the special role in the Coronation, then the palace “is going to be very hard-pressed to explain why no role could be found for Prince Harry”.

ED! has contacted reps for the Queen Consort for comment.

Meanwhile, an expert told Entertainment Daily! that Harry and Meghan Markle may not want roles in the Coronation amid the alleged family rift.

Shannon Peerless, a PR expert and MD of www.10yetis.co.uk, explained to us: “I believe all that Harry and Meghan have ever wanted is acceptance.

“But they’re unlikely to want official roles at the Coronation because there is still plenty of anger bubbling away under the surface.

“And they want to keep their distance to maintain a level of self-respect after the way they’ve been treated.”

The King’s Coronation: What will happen?

The Coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly have some sort of role in the event as well as their children.

As heir to the throne, William will reportedly take on a special role in the service.

Read more: Prince Harry dealt fresh blow over King Charles’ Coronation as he’s issued ‘snub’

The King will scrap the act of royal dukes kneeling to pay homage, which involves them usually touching the crown, before kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

However, only William will apparently perform the tradition.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.