Prince Harry dealt fresh blow over King Charles’ Coronation as he’s issued ‘snub’

Prince Harry has reportedly faced a fresh blow over King Charles’ Coronation if he attends with wife Meghan Markle.

It remains unclear if Harry and Meghan will return to the UK in May for the event.

Although the couple have apparently received an invite to the King’s Coronation, they haven’t confirmed if they will take up his offer.

Prince Harry will reportedly face a clothing ‘snub’ at the Coronation (Credit: ITV News)

Prince Harry at Coronation

Reports have claimed that if Harry and Meghan do attend, they won’t have any role in the celebrations like other royals.

They stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020 and have lived in California since.

The couple’s relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly been strained for some time.

Harry‘s release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, apparently fractured relationships even further following his claims about his father and brother.

King Charles’ Coronation takes place in May (Credit: BBC)

King Charles’ Coronation

Since then, there’s been much speculation about whether Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation.

However, according to a new report, if they do attend they’ll face a ‘snub’.

Expect to see Harry there but minus a coronet and robe.

The Mirror reports that the pair won’t be allowed to ‘stand out’ during the ceremony.

Therefore, they won’t be wearing special robes like other royals.

According to the publication, Harry and Meghan will have to provide their own Coronation finery.

Author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop said: “Causing maximum angst is the vexed question of the Sussexes; will they attend the big day and if so in what capacity? Historical precedent doesn’t bode well.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation? (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

“After his own abdication and fall from grace Edward VIII attended neither the 1937 coronation of his brother George VI nor his niece Elizabeth’s in 1953.

“However in our changed times with a father-King who wants both his sons by his side, expect to see Harry there but minus a coronet and robe.”

She went on to say that with the exception of Prince William, peers of the realm “will not be paying homage to the new King“.

Therefore, it’s “unlikely” that Harry “will have to go down on bended knee” like William will.

Will Meghan and Harry attend?

Meanwhile, if Meghan attends, any Coronation finery “will be entirely her own” Dr Dunlop claimed.

She added that in contrast, working royals will “stand out”.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan for comment.

It comes after a royal commentator said it would be seen as “petty” and “mean-spirited” if Harry and Meghan decline the Coronation invite.

Michael Cole added to GB News: “But of course if they do come, it does leave them open to the reasonable charge of hypocrisy…

“…because for the last couple of years they’ve been knocking seven bells out of members of the Royal Family.”

