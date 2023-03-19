Harry and Meghan issued warning over declining King Charles’ ‘olive branch’ amid palace’s ‘plans’

Harry and Meghan have been issued a warning over the King’s Coronation following his “olive branch”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t confirmed if they will attend the event or not in May.

However, a royal commentator has insisted it would be “petty” and “mean-spirited” if they didn’t accept King Charles‘ invitation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about the Coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan latest

Speaking on GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole discussed the reports over Meghan and Harry’s attendance.

He said: “Will they come? The King from the outset has made it clear that they’re very welcome.

If they decline to come, it’ll look rather petty and perhaps a little mean-spirited.

“Buckingham Palace is planning on the fact that they will come.”

He continued: “It’s very much been up to them. They are with two beautiful children, with all the money you could possibly imagine.

“And they’ve got to make a decision.”

King Charles’ Coronation takes place in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But of course if they do come, it does leave them open to the reasonable charge of hypocrisy because for the last couple of years they’ve been knocking seven bells out of members of the Royal Family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently confirmed they have received “correspondence” from Charles’ office on the Coronation.

More recently reports have claimed that Palace aides are trying to organise “two schedules” – one with Meghan and Harry in attendance and another without them.

Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed yet if they will attend the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ Coronation: Will Harry and Meghan come?

A PR expert recently insisted Harry and Meghan should “take the high ground” and attend the event.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, PR expert Anthony Burr of Burr Media said: “What would my advice be to them? Go. 100%. You’ve been invited. It’s a great honour and an incredible historical occasion.

“Take the high ground. It won’t be easy and parts of it will be uncomfortable but be strong and show the world that you are a unified couple and you still have respect for the British constitution and do your family duties.

“Then to head back to the United States and continue to forge your own paths.”

Reports have also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, – won’t be at the Coronation.

May 6, when Charles’ Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey, will also mark Archie’s fourth birthday.

