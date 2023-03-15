Possible sign ‘something could be amiss in the relationship’ of Harry and Meghan, warns expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have possibly shown a sign “something could be amiss in the relationship”, according to an expert.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘eviction’ from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The couple confirmed they have been asked to “vacate” their UK home.

It was also announced recently that the couple’s children would be using their royal titles. Due to their grandfather King Charles III being the King, they are now known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Tina Wilson, relationship expert and Wingman founder, has said “something could be amiss in the relationship”.

She exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “The first signs something could be amiss in the relationship was Meghan’s noted silence around Prince Harry’s controversial book launch. It has been widely talked about that Meghan has appeared to have publicly distanced herself from it.”

There’s also been more recent rumours that Meghan won’t be attending her father in-law’s Coronation in May.

I am sure there are some tense conversations behind closed doors.

Speaking about the reports, Tina added: “It is no surprise that there are reports circulating Meghan won’t be attending. I am sure there are some tense conversations behind closed doors. [This] will be causing a strain on their relationship.

“It has been reported that Prince Harry won’t attend without Meghan. So if they are unable to compromise or come to some form of resolution, it is common for couples in this situation to find themselves drifting apart.”

Expert advice

Tina then gave some advice for the Duke and Duchess on what they should do in the upcoming months.

She said: “Over the next few months the couple should check-in with one another to ensure they are communicating their feelings openly. And ensure there’s no hurt or resentment building.

“It will be a really testing time for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently forced leave their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

The pair received the property as a gift from the late Queen after their wedding in 2018. Confirming the eviction, a spokesperson for them said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie is believed to be the new owner with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

A source told OK! Magazine: “The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway.

“[Eugenie and Jack] went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property, they were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

