King Charles’ ‘wrath yet to come down on Prince Harry’ as duke warned to ‘stay in America’ by Paul Burrell

King Charles’ wrath has “yet to come down” on Prince Harry, former royal butler Paul Burrell has warned.

The King and his youngest son Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained for some time.

Harry has made a string of claims about the Royal Family in his memoir Spare as well as in his Netflix show with wife Meghan Markle.

However, many people are wondering if Harry can patch things up with his family before his father’s Coronation in May.

Will Harry attend the King’s Coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry

Speaking to Closer magazine, former friend and butler to the late Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, has shared his thoughts.

He said: “The King’s wrath is yet to come down on his son. He has criticised the woman he loves in public.”

In an interview to promote his memoir earlier this year, Harry took aim at the King’s wife, Camilla.

He had accused the Queen Consort of leaking stories to the press.

Paul warned the King’s ‘wrath’ hasn’t ‘come down’ on Harry yet (Credit: ITV)

Paul added to Closer: “Harry and Meghan should stay in America and live a long and happy life there. There’s not a life for them here now.

“They’ve turned their back on the Royal Family, the country and the people of the country.”

The King’s wrath is yet to come down on his son.

This isn’t the first time Paul has hit out at Harry in recent months.

In January, Paul admitted his upset over Harry referring to him as “Mummy’s butler” in his book.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul said: “There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’.”

The King’s Coronation takes place on May 6 (Credit: BBC)

Paul Burrell and Prince Harry

Meanwhile, later in January, Paul appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and once again hit out at the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking about Harry’s memoir, Paul – who was Diana’s butler from 1987 up until her death in 1997 – said: “I’ve always defended him down to the last minute and now I’m thinking, ‘Harry, you’ve lost the plot’.

“What’s happened? There’s been a shift in that young man that I know so well and he’s changed. I don’t know the answer to that question. I’m saddened by it.”

There’s much speculation surrounding the possibility of Harry and Meghan attending King Charles‘ Coronation.

The King’s Coronation

The Coronation ceremony falls on May 6, the same day Harry and Meghan‘s son Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently confirmed that they have had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office about the event.

Read more: King Charles and royals ‘even more united’ as ‘different dynamic’ seen without Harry and Meghan

They added, however: “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Should Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.