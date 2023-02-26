With King Charles’ coronation a matter of months away, the teenage grandchildren of Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly take a central role, it’s been claimed.

According to The Times, Camilla has indicated she wants them to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil on May 6.

Duchesses have performed the function previously, for a moment considered one of the ‘most sacred’ parts of the ceremony.

However, Prince George – as second in line to the throne – is also expected to be tasked with a role at his grandfather’s coronation.

King Charles’ coronation: Camilla’s grandkids given role?

A royal insider is said to have alleged to The Times: “The Queen Consort has said she does not want Duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”

Camilla’s five grandchildren are Lola and Eliza, both 15; Freddy, 13; and twins Louis and Gus, also 13.

They have largely been kept out of the public spotlight.

But the report claims Charles and Camilla are keen for them to be involved to acknowledge their life “as a blended family”.

Lola and Freddy are the children of Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles. Eliza, Louis and Gus are the children of her daughter, Laura Lopes.

Will Prince George be at the coronation?

The Times also claims plans will be made with Prince William and Kate Middleton in coming weeks about George’s involvement.

George’s parents are said to be keen for their son to be involved in an official capacity. However, it is hoped he will not be subjected to excessive scrutiny.

An insider reportedly said: “It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move. It is another example of the King and Queen Consort being unafraid to shake things up a bit to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”

‘Queen’ Camilla news

Elsewhere, reports claim Camilla will drop the Consort aspect of her title. She is tipped to be referred to as Queen Camilla instead.

Last week she launched the Queen’s Reading Room when updating the name of her charity. It was previously called the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

A source claimed to MailOnline: “There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right.”

Read more: Princess Anne was ‘opposed’ to Camilla’s Queen Consort title amid claims she’ll ‘never be a true Queen’

