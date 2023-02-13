Queen Consort Camilla cancels engagement due to illness as fans rally around

Queen Consort Camilla has cancelled a royal engagement this week due to illness, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla, 75, was due to visit the West Midlands on Tuesday to carry out some engagements.

These included celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Queen Consort has a “seasonal” illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Camilla is suffering from a “seasonal” illness.

During the engagemens, Camilla was also set to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to meet with staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups.

However, the palace said that it’s hoped a new date will be arranged for the postponed events.

The Queen Consort has another engagement on Wednesday (February 15) and her spokesman said it’s hoped she’ll feel well enough to carry it out.

Charles and Camilla are due to make royal visits this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans have rallied around as one said on Twitter: “I hope Her Majesty Queen Camilla is well soon.”

Another wrote: “Sad to hear that the Queen Consort has had to cancel a visit after contracting a ‘seasonal illness’. Get well soon Camilla.”

Someone else said: “Get well soon Camilla.”

The Queen Consort and King Charles have a busy few months ahead with his coronation set in May.

The coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, with the service being conducted at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla will be by Charles’ side for the occasion.

He will be bestowed with a crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury while Camilla will also be crowned as part of the service.

The King’s coronation takes place on May 6 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, the palace released more details on the coronation and how people can buy tickets for the Coronation Concert.

There’s 10,000 tickets up for grabs, with 5,000 members of the public selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to the show.

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

The ballot is open now and will close just before midnight on February 28.

Even if you don’t manage to get a ticket, the concert will be shown on BBC One.

