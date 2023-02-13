Camilla, Queen Consort, in white outfit and hat on engagement
Royals

Queen Consort Camilla cancels engagement due to illness as fans rally around

The Queen Consort is hoping to be well for other visits

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Queen Consort Camilla has cancelled a royal engagement this week due to illness, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla, 75, was due to visit the West Midlands on Tuesday to carry out some engagements.

These included celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Queen Consort Camilla smiling in green coat on royal visit
The Queen Consort has a “seasonal” illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Consort Camilla illness

However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Camilla is suffering from a “seasonal” illness.

During the engagemens, Camilla was also set to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to meet with staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups.

I hope Her Majesty Queen Camilla is well soon.

However, the palace said that it’s hoped a new date will be arranged for the postponed events.

The Queen Consort has another engagement on Wednesday (February 15) and her spokesman said it’s hoped she’ll feel well enough to carry it out.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla waving and smiling on royal engagement
Charles and Camilla are due to make royal visits this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ED! has contacted reps for the Queen Consort for comment.

Fans have rallied around as one said on Twitter: “I hope Her Majesty Queen Camilla is well soon.”

Another wrote: “Sad to hear that the Queen Consort has had to cancel a visit after contracting a ‘seasonal illness’. Get well soon Camilla.”

Someone else said: “Get well soon Camilla.”

The Queen Consort and King Charles have a busy few months ahead with his coronation set in May.

The coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, with the service being conducted at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla will be by Charles’ side for the occasion.

He will be bestowed with a crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury while Camilla will also be crowned as part of the service.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla walking out of royal service
The King’s coronation takes place on May 6 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ coronation

Last week, the palace released more details on the coronation and how people can buy tickets for the Coronation Concert.

There’s 10,000 tickets up for grabs, with 5,000 members of the public selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to the show.

Read more: Queen Consort Camilla’s ex-husband has very surprising link to King Charles

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

The ballot is open now and will close just before midnight on February 28.

YouTube video player

Even if you don’t manage to get a ticket, the concert will be shown on BBC One.

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Camilla King Charles Royal Family

Trending Articles

James Martin speaking into a mic on stage
James Martin slammed on Twitter as fans ‘unfollow’ him and declare: ‘Wow, you’ll do anything for money!’
Rob Rinder looking cross on GMB today, Angela Rayner
GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash
Bradley Barney Walsh
Bradley Walsh dealt blow by ITV as primetime show ‘quietly axed’
Sarah looks worried on Coronation Street; inset, Adam is taken aback
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah’s devastating baby news
Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon doing headbanger on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice judges under fire for treatment of Mollie Gallagher
Stacey Solomon looks downwards, Joe Swash looks concerned
Stacey Solomon an ’emotional mess’ as she gets to grips with her newborn