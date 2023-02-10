King Charles smiling and Windsor Castle in the sunshine
King’s coronation tickets: Royal family reveal details of Coronation Concert and how you can attend

It'll take place over the May Bank Holiday Weekend

By Nancy Brown

Tickets for the King’s Coronation Concert will doubtless be in super-hot demand – and the royal family has just revealed how you can get your hands on a pair.

No details of who’s on the line-up have yet been revealed.

But the public ballot for tickets has now opened, and here’s how you can apply.

King Charles waving and smiling
The Coronation Concert will be held the day after King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Splash News)

King’s Coronation Concert tickets: How to get yours

The ballot to go into the draw for the Coronation Concert is now open.

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs, with 5,000 members of the public selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets to the show.

This is fantastic. Really hoping myself and my mum get tickets. Once in lifetime for us and she loves the King. Good luck all!

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 and will mark the first time a musical event has been held at the royal palace.

The ballot is open now and closes just before midnight on February 28.

If you’re not a lucky winner, you can watch the show live on BBC One.

Windsor Castle in the sunshine
It’s the first time a concert has taken place in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Credit: Splash News)

Who is performing at the King’s Coronation Concert?

The acts are yet to be announced, but if it’s anything like the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace, it’ll be epic.

Already the Palace has announced that a world-class orchestra will play interpretations of musical favourites.

And, not only that, the music will be fronted by “some of the world’s biggest entertainers”.

The Royal Family website states that the remaining tickets will then be given to charities.

Royal fans react

Tickets for King Charles‘ Coronation Concert are already proving popular, with many commenting that they’ve already entered the ballot.

“Oh. How exciting,” said one.

“Done. Fingers crossed,” said another.

“Have entered this one. It would be lovely to bring my kid to this,” a third then commented.

“This is fantastic. Really hoping myself and my mum get tickets. Once in lifetime for us and she loves the King. Good luck all!” said another.

YouTube video player

