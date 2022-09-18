Queen Consort Camilla will pay tribute to the late Queen tonight (September 18) in a televised address.

The wife of King Charles will speak of the late monarch’s “wonderful blue eyes”, revealing: “I will always remember her smile.”

Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen tonight (Credit: BBC)

Queen Consort Camilla’s tribute to monarch

Camilla’s words will be broadcast on the eve of the state funeral, at just before 8pm tonight.

The former Duchess of Cornwall will speak warmly of her mother-in-law, revealing her admiration for her.

She will speak about how the Queen carved out a role while being in the difficult position of a “solitary woman” in a man’s world.

The prerecorded address will be broadcast on the BBC before the one-minute silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth at 8pm.

In a clip released earlier today, she says: “She has been part of our lives for ever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.

“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

“There weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.”

A smile that lights up her face

She adds: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes… when she smiles they light up her whole face.

“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

Queen Consort in subtle nod to late Queen

Earlier this week Camilla paid a subtle tribute to the Queen with one of her outfits.

She joined husband King Charles III for a prayer and reflection service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Camilla appeared to pay a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law with her outfit.

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Camilla’s delicate leek brooch, which is reportedly a replica of one worn by the late Queen.

The leek is, of course, the national emblem of Wales.

The Diamond Leek brooch is encrusted with diamonds and Camilla pinned it to the black coat she wore for the occasion.

Camilla teamed the brooch with a pair of pearl earrings. Pearls are often worn by members of the Royal family during a period of mourning.

The Queen and Camilla were close by the end (Credit: SplashNews)

Camilla handles ‘broken toe’ like a pro

Elsewhere, Camilla was praised by fans after taking a little tumble whilst leaving the Cathedral.

Some suspected the moment of unbalance could be related to reports that she’s suffering with a broken toe, an injury sustained before the Queen’s passing.

ITV’s Royal Editor, Chris Ship, tweeted a clip of the moment, commenting on Camilla’s ‘class’ as she laughed it off and carried on.

He wrote: “Total class the way the Queen Consort manages this minor slip on her way out of @LlandaffCath. Given Camilla is managing to do this whole week while nursing a broken toe – she handled it with her usual humour…”

The story was reported in The Telegraph with a source telling the publication: “It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper.”

The Eve of the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II starts at 7pm on BBC One.

