Camilla praised for handling ‘minor slip’ during service with ‘total class’ amid ‘broken toe’

Camilla, the Queen Consort has been praised after a ‘minor slip’ on her way out of Llandaff Cathedral today (Friday September 16).

King Charles‘ wife was seen stumbling slightly walking alongside her husband on the final leg of their UK tour.

She is braving her royal duties despite suffering with a broken toe, according to reports.

Total class the way the Queen Consort manages this minor slip on her way out of @LlandaffCath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Given Camilla is managing to do this whole week while nursing a broken toe – she handled it with her usual humour… pic.twitter.com/dKg4yyxK8V — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 16, 2022

The Daily Telegraph claims Camilla had the injury before the Queen‘s passing and is in ‘quite a lot of pain’ with it.

The Queen Consort was praised on Twitter for laughing off her stumble today, with the eyes of the world upon her.

Chris Ship, ITV’s Royal News Editor, said she handled the incident with “total class”.

What was said about Camilla, the Queen Consort?

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Total class the way the Queen Consort manages this minor slip on her way out of @LlandaffCath. Given Camilla is managing to do this whole week while nursing a broken toe – she handled it with her usual humour…”

One follower replied, saying: “Yes very well managed. I noticed the Archbishop also nearly dropped his booklet at the service in Westminster Hall while he was reading and momentarily gasped. Must be nerve-racking when everything is being filmed live and watched by millions/billions!”

Another added: “She has a broken toe? And she has been on her feet much of the last week? Wow. I’ve not noticed a single grimace. Amazing.”

The Queen Consort took the slight stumble in good humour (Credit: BBC)

Someone else wrote: “I can’t believe she’s done all this with a broken toe. She’s fab.”

A fourth tweeted: “A broken toe is extremely painful. I have no idea how she even manages to walk. Sorry Queen Consort Camilla. The grief, pain, pace and royal commitments must take its toll on everyone.”

“Looks like both the King and Queen Consort were both amused by it,” said another.

“Oh goodness, and she has been so graceful, agreed, you wouldn’t even know. On the video she deals with the stuck heel very well. Wonderful work Queen Consort,” added someone else.

The King and Queen Consort attended a service of prayer and reflection today (Credit: Sky News)

Queen Consort ‘has broken toe’

A source told the Telegraph that Camilla has taken the broken toe in her stride.

They claimed that she has just been ‘getting on with the job’ of supporting the new King during a physically and emotionally gruelling week.

“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” they told the publication.

A spokesman for the King and Queen Consort said they won’t comment on medical matters.

King Charles and Camilla have spent much of the past week travelling around the United Kingdom. Yesterday, he took a day of reflection at Highgrove, his first real break since the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last week.

However, it’s understood that the King continued with state business at his Highgrove home.

Later, His Majesty will return to London where he will join his siblings for the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.

