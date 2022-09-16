Schoolgirl left ‘crying with joy’ over Princess of Wales’ touching gesture during Sandringham visit

The Princess of Wales left a school girl “crying with joy” when she made a touching gesture on Thursday.

Thousands of well-wishers gathered to pay their respects to the Royal Family outside Sandringham yesterday.

Among them was Elizabeth Sulkovska, eight, who was in the crowd with her school class when Kate spotted her.

The Princess of Wales saw that Elizabeth had brought a gift with her, a corgi teddy bear.

As a result, she kindly walked the youngster to place her adorable gift among the tributes laid by the main gate.

Princess of Wales’ heartwarming gesture

Following the heartwarming gesture, Elizabeth’s head teacher, Gregory Hill told reporters: “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It’s just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.”

He added that the Queen’s passing has “touched a young generation” that many will have assumed weren’t bothered about the monarchy.

He said: “The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven’t experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her.”

Elsewhere during the day, William appeared to make reference to his late mother, Diana.

William, along with other senior royals, walked behind the Queen’s coffin in procession as it was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall earlier this week.

He told some people in the crowd at Sandringham: “It brought back a few memories. It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, ‘I’ve prepared myself for this’ but I’m not that prepared.

“It’s this weird kind of thing… because we knew she was 96.”

Kate gets emotional

Later on in the day, Kate reportedly made an emotional confession according to a well-wisher.

“She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were,” the well-wisher said.

“But she also said: ‘I can’t read them all or I would cry.'”

Following the loss of the Queen, older members of the Royal Family have been out to greet people leaving tributes.

But Kate and William’s young children haven’t been seen since the Queen’s passing.

During their time at Sandringham, Kate reportedly discussed how Louis, Charlotte and George are doing.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing. Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school. So that was a nice exchange,” another well-wisher told the BBC.

The Princess of Wales also reportedly revealed that whilst Prince George “understands the loss” of the Queen, his younger siblings – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – understand “less so”.

