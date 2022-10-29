Camilla the Queen Consort has been given a special nickname by her step-grandchildren.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also have an adorable nickname that they’ve given to their grandfather King Charles, it has been reported.

Charles ascended to the throne in September after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away from old age. At the same time, Camilla became the Queen Consort.

The pair, however, were given nicknames by Louis, George and Charlotte before this tragic event occurred.

They’re titles that are sure to melt the hearts of hardcore royalists as they show that the royal trio adore Charles and Camilla.

Camilla the Queen Consort has often spoken about the joys of being a grandmother and step-grandmother (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla the Queen Consort’s ‘funny’ nickname

In 2016, Camilla told the Daily Mail about the sweet nickname that her step-grandchildren Louis, George and Charlotte often call her.

For Louis, George and Charlotte, Camilla is known informally as ‘GaGa’.

In a light-hearted interview, the Queen Consort told the Daily Mail: “I don’t know if it’s because they think I am [gaga]. It is funny but is still very sweet.”

Camilla even relayed the news to American pop star Lady Gaga.

At the Royal Variety Show in 2016, the former Duchess of Cornwall told the singer about her adorable title.

Camilla on what’s ‘so lovely’ about being a grandmother

This isn’t the only time Camilla has spoken about being both a grandmother and step-grandmother.

Earlier this year, she visited a Cornish school to meet with students who were part of a charity-based reading programme. At this event, she spoke to Dame Esther Rantzen about the joys of grand-parentage.

In the interview, which was broadcast on BBC’s Morning Live, the Queen Consort said being a grandmother was “the best thing in the world.”

She added: “Well, what’s so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you about things and hopefully they learn a few things from us.”

The Queen Consort even discussed the importance of younger and older generations connecting on her visit to the school.

“I think it’s so important to communicate between older people and younger people because I think they have so much in common,” she explained.

“I think it teaches children to respect older people.”

Like Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte love dispensing cute nicknames for their family members (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles also given a nickname by Louis, George and Charlotte

It isn’t just the Queen Consort who has been handed a sweet, informal title. Louis, George and Charlotte have also given their grandfather an adorable new name.

King Charles was the Prince of Wales between 1958 and September this year. That’s over 64 years that he held this position.

Given the longevity of the the title, it’s understandable that Louis, George and Charlotte have a particular nickname for him. They adorably call him ‘Grampa Wales’.

Akin to wife Camilla, Charles is apparently a fantastic grandparent. Prince William has even said that Charles is a “brilliant” grandfather and that he just wishes he was able to spend more time with him.

Read more: Camilla Queen Consort ‘to keep Wiltshire home as an escape from royal life’

What do you think of the Queen Consort’s adorable nickname? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.