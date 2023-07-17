Queen Camilla during royal event, King Charles during coronation
Queen Camilla branded the ‘calm in the crisis’ amid King Charles’ ‘nervous’ and ‘pacifying’ behaviour

Camilla is a "great strength" for her husband

By Rebecca Carter

Queen Camilla, who turns 76 today, has been branded the “calm in the crisis” as her support towards King Charles has been praised.

The Queen Consort is often branded a great support for the King, who became monarch last September following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to a body language expert, Camilla gives Charles “great strength” when he appears to be nervous.

Queen Camilla and King Charles

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton explained: “It’s been a very gradual process over many years for Camilla’s elevation to becoming Queen and a senior member of the royal family. In terms of her relationship with King Charles, there has always been a deep connection between them.

It’s clear that at times when he’s looking a little nervous, she’s always there right by his side – she is the calm one in the crisis.

“They’re not tactile like Prince William and Kate Middleton because they come from a different era. Charles grew up right in the thick of rigid royal protocols that the Queen inherited from her father.

“However, Charles keeps these protocols in place, and one of them is that he and Camilla don’t tend to show any public displays of affection. Yet, there are other ways in which we can tell what kind of relationship dynamics are going on.”

He went on: “For example, Camilla is Charles’ rock and very often on the walkarounds and civil engagements, she is there to fully support him and is never too far away from him.

“Camilla gives him great strength. He likes her to be very close by as she’s a strong woman with a strong personality. It’s clear that at times when he’s looking a little nervous, she’s always there right by his side – she is the calm one in the crisis.

“Camilla keeps him grounded – and as Prince Phillip was to the Queen, she is Charles’ sidekick to keep him on track.”

Darren also discussed King Charles’ “nervous” and “pacifying” gestures.

King Charles nervous?

He said: “King Charles often displays pacifying gestures when he feels nervous. Some of his main signals include when his eyebrows come together or when he plays with his cufflinks.

“However, when he is in the presence of Camilla, there is a massive decrease in these types of gestures. It’s clear that she gives him great confidence. He also doesn’t mumble as much anymore, and that is down to his increase in confidence.

“It’s clear that Camilla’s self assurance has greatly affected Charles, as he is generally less nervous while he’s around her. Overall, Camilla has had a great effect on Charles, and the two appear to bring out the best in each other.”

