‘Disappointed’ King Charles ‘miffed over Prince William’s behaviour over holiday home’

King Charles has been left “disappointed” over Prince William‘s behaviour over his holiday home in Wales, a report claims.

William has told his father he’ll have to pay to stay as a guest, it’s reported. And, he must move his belongings out of the property. This comes as William has decided to rent out the cottage. The King reportedly bought it in 2007 for £1.2 million and restored it with the help of architect Craig Hamilton.

Queen Camilla‘s sister, Annabel Elliot, worked on the interior. The renovated barn is now a dining room that fits up to 16 guests. Meanwhile, there are custom-made carpets on the floor based on an 18th Century Welsh blanket design.

As Charles wanted the property to be sustainable, there’s a wood-chip boiler providing heating and hot water to the estate. And, there’s also storage for rainwater outside.

The property has been in the Duchy for 16 years

King Charles bought the beautiful property, Llwynywermod, which is on the outskirts of the Brecon Beacons National Park, through the Duchy of Cornwall, which William took over after Queen Elizabeth II died last year, making Charles King.

King Charles is said to be “miffed” with Prince William (Credit: Cover Images)

The King would spend a couple of weeks at the property each summer. He agreed to pay for the cottage’s upkeep over the years, including the cost of hiring two topiary experts to look after the trees and shrubs. However, William apparently hasn’t renewed his lease, the Mail on Sunday reports.

So from September, it could become available for hire as a holiday home, according to an insider. As a result, Charles will need to move his personal belongings out. And, he’s said to be “miffed” over the situation. Three properties nearby are already rented out by the Duchy, including North Range Cottage, which goes for £2,400 a week.

The King was quite miffed but that was the deal.

The three-bedroom cottage includes a barn that’s attached to the main house. And, it’s set in 192 acres of Welsh countryside.

Coming days after signs of “conflict” were rumoured in the monarchy, a royal source said: “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

“The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn’t want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

William wants more time in Wales

Last month, The Mail on Sunday also reported that William wants to spend more time in Wales. However, he wants to stay in B&Bs and holiday rentals rather than in any permanent royal residences.

Sources from the palace said that William and his wife, Princess Kate, want to support the local tourist economy by renting out rooms and cottages instead.

William and Kate are hoping to stay in B&Bs and rentals in Wales more often (Credit: Splash News)

In April, they dined with friends at the Bluebell Inn in the Brecon Beacons. And then, they stayed at the Duffryn Mawr country house, which costs £1,000 per night.

Kimberley Fry, who owns both, said: “They walked in just like locals. They had a reservation and we kept it quiet, but the locals in the pub were very surprised to see them. We felt very privileged to have them here.

“We charged the going rate, as we do for everyone.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment on this story.

